Bombings, evacuations in eastern Ukraine raise fears of Russian invasion

The clashes multiplied, this Friday (18), in eastern Ukraine, where separatists ordered the evacuation of civilians to Russia. The measure raises new fears that President Vladimir Putin is finalizing preparations to invade the country. The Russian leader admitted a “deterioration of the situation” in the Donbas, region where the Ukrainian army has been fighting separatist forces backed by Moscow for eight years.

The sound of bombs was heard in Stanytsia Luganska, a Ukrainian city under government control, close to the front line. The leaders of the self-proclaimed pro-Russian breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, both in Donbas, ordered the evacuation of the region.

Denis Pushilin, leader of Donetsk, announced in a video “a massive and centralized departure of the population” to Russia. Leonid Passetshnik, in charge of Lugansk, urged the population to leave the territory “to avoid civilian casualties”.

Ukrainian authorities reported 20 ceasefire violations by pro-Russian separatists. The insurgents, in turn, cited 27 shots by the Ukrainian army in the last few hours.

The increase in fighting in this conflicted region since 2014 comes at the height of tensions between Russia and Western countries, which accuse Moscow of having sent tens of thousands of troops to the border with Ukraine. Russia denies the war plans and, since Tuesday (15th), has announced a series of troop withdrawals from the border.

Ukraine claims the Kremlin has 149,000 troops in the region.

“More Displaced Troops”

The partial withdrawal announcements, with images of trains carrying tanks, do not convince Western countries. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that Washington continues to see more Russian troops on the move towards areas bordering Ukraine.

In a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu, Austin called for “a de-escalation, the return of Russian forces besieging Ukraine to their bases and a diplomatic solution,” the Pentagon said.

With the world’s attention focused on Vladimir Putin’s next move, Russia announced that on Saturday it would carry out maneuvers by its “strategic forces”, including firing ballistic and cruise missiles. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the purpose of the exercises is to “test the level of preparedness” of the forces involved and the “reliability of nuclear and non-nuclear strategic weapons”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov assured that it is a “regular training”, which was “notified to several countries by various means”. According to him, the maneuvers will be supervised by the president.

Today, Putin received the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, a country with which Russia also carries out joint military exercises. In a scenario of extreme tension, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and several Western heads of government will have a meeting by videoconference, also this Friday, to talk about the crisis.

Speaking in Munich, Germany, where an annual security and defense conference is held, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that a war between Russia and Ukraine would be “catastrophic” and stressed that there should be “no alternative.” to diplomacy”.

Pretext for an invasion

Ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine raise fears in the West of an alleged “pretext” for a Russian invasion. Since 2014, this region has been the scene of a bloody conflict, in which more than 14,000 people died and more than 1.5 million had to leave their homes.

The peace accords signed in 2015 in Minsk made it possible to establish a ceasefire and considerably reduce clashes. With the new military escalation, analysts fear, however, that Ukraine will react violently and that this will be used by Russia as a justification for invading the country.

For the Kremlin, “what happens (in the region of) Donbas is very worrying and potentially very dangerous,” said spokesman Dmitri Peskov. Ukraine has once again ruled out the possibility of an offensive in separatist territories.





“We have strengthened our defense. But we have no intention of carrying out any offensive against these territories,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told parliament. “Our mission is not to do any of the things the Russians are trying to provoke us to do,” he said. “We have to stop them, but keep our cool,” he added.