Boris Johnson says ‘there is great danger to the world’ if there is an invasion of Ukraine – News









UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday (19), during a Security Conference in Munich, Germany, that there is “a great danger to the world” with a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Britain will always defend freedom and democracy throughout the world,” Johnson said, as highlighted by the newspaper. The Guardian.

“We must not underestimate the seriousness of what is at stake. We have come together to create a package of very severe sanctions. We are preparing through the European Union. If Russia invades its neighbor we will sanction companies there. do not have access to cash, mainly through the London market,” Johnson said emphatically.

The prime minister said he hopes the diplomacy will succeed, but the world needs to be “uncompromisingly honest” about the Russian threat – and the massive buildup of troops and naval power on Ukraine’s borders.

He also stated that the UK is ready to defend Ukraine by sending ships, that soldiers are stationed in Poland and are also on hand for humanitarian aid.

“We are now starring in a generation of bloodshed and misery,” he added, saying that Russia “would have absolutely nothing to gain from this catastrophic undertaking and everything to lose.” He urged Moscow to ease tensions before it’s too late.

earlier, the United States Vice President Kamala Harris, stated that “if Russia invades Ukraine again, we will impose unprecedented economic sanctions.” And that Americans are ready to defend every inch of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) territories.







military exercise





O Russian President Vladimir Putinlaunched strategic military exercises involving ballistic missiles on Saturday amid rising tensions over Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and Interfax quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to confirm the start of the maneuvers, which are followed from Moscow by Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.









