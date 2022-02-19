Botafogo-SP x Corinthians: probable lineups, embezzlement and where to watch the Paulistão duel

In search of the fourth consecutive victory, the Corinthians visit Botafogo in Ribeirão Preto, this Saturday (19), at 6:30 pm, for the eighth round of the Paulista championshipat Santa Cruz Stadium.

Fernando Lázaro, interim at Timão, will not be able to count on Fagner, Gil, Gabriel Pereira and Jô for the duel in Ribeirão Preto. The two defenders were out of the match for physical load control. GP still hasn’t recovered from Covid-19 and Jô felt pain in his left knee and was preserved.

On the other hand, defender Robson Bambu was included in Timão’s A list for Paulistão and was related to the game amid the rape of vulnerable charge.

Alvinegro leads Group A with 13 points, six ahead of Água Santa, and comes from a 3-0 victory against São Bernardo.

On the other hand, Botafogo-SP comes from a slim victory against Ponte Preta, away from home, and has not yet won playing at their stadium in 2022. The interior team is in last in Group C, with 11 points, only two of the Palmeiras leader.

BOTAFOGO-SP X CORINTHIANS

Place: Santa Cruz Stadium, Ribeirao Preto (SP)

Date and Time: February 19, 2022 at 6:30 pm

Referee: Douglas Marques das Flores

Assistants: Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa-SP and Vladimir Nunes da Silva

Video Referee: Vinicius Furlan

Where to follow: Youtube from Paulistão, Premiere, Paulistão Play and in Real Time from LANCE! and in audio in the partnership LANCE!/Voz do Esporte

BOTAFOGO-SP

Deivity (Rafael Pascoal); Marlon, Diego Guerra, Joseph, Joaquim and Jean Victor; Emerson Santos, Tárik and Filippe Soutto; Dudu (Matheus Carvalho) and Tiago Reis. Technician: Leandro Zago

Embezzlement: Mantuan (physical transition)

hanging: Marlon, Jean Victor and Matheus Carvalho

CORINTHIANS

Cassius; João Pedro, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton (Fábio Santos); Du Queiroz; Gustavo Silva (Willian), Giuliano (Roni), Paulinho (Renato Augusto) and Gustavo Mantuan; Roger Guedes. Technician: Fernando Lázaro

Embezzlement: Gabriel Pereira (Covid-19); Fagner and Gil (load control); Jô (left knee pain) and Ruan Oliveira (left knee surgical revision).

hanging: Fábio Santos