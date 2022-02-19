Botafogo-SP x Corinthians: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Paulista championship

Botafogo-SP and Corinthians enter the field this Saturday, at 18:30 (Brasília time), at the Santa Cruz stadium, in Ribeirão Preto, in a clash valid for the eighth round of the Paulista Championship. The ge accompanies in Real time – click here to access.

+ Want to play Cartola do Paulistão and compete for cash prizes? Meet Cartola Express and be one of the first to participate!

Despite the good campaign so far, with 11 points in seven games, Botafogo has had difficulties when playing at home. In three games, there were two draws, one defeat and only one goal scored. The challenge facing Timão, in addition to keeping Pantera in the fight for classification in Group C, is to win the first game in Santa Cruz in this Paulistão.

Corinthians comes from victories against Ituano, Mirassol and São Bernardo and should play the last match tonight with interim Fernando Lázaro, who remains undefeated. The trend is that from next week the team will be led by the Portuguese Luís Castro, who has very advanced negotiations.

See too

+ Paulistão table and classification

+ Tickets on sale for the match

Streaming: Premiere FC broadcasts throughout Brazil. Paulistão Play and YouTube also show.

Watch the States! The best of Brazilian football all year round with Premiere

Real time: on ge from 6pm – click here to follow along.

Botafogo-SP – Coach: Leandro Zago

The way of playing should not change, with a 5-2-3 in the defensive formation and a 3-2-5 when attacking. The strength is in the power of marking and the speed of the counterattack. Coach Leandro Zago should keep the lineup that won Ponte Preta, in Campinas, in the last round, with Tárik improvised in the defense and Bruno Michel in the place of Matheus Carvalho, who is recovering from injury.

Probable lineup: Deivity, Marlon, Tárik, Joaquim, Joseph and Jean; Filipe Soutto and Emerson Santos; Bruno Michel, Dudu and Tiago Reis.

hanging: Marlon, Jean Victor and Matheus Carvalho.

Embezzlement: Guilherme Mantuan (transition) and Matheus Carvalho (muscle injury, no doubt).

3 of 5 Probable Botafogo-SP against Corinthians — Photo: ge Probable Botafogo-SP against Corinthians — Photo: ge

+ Other news about Botafogo-SP

Corinthians – Coach: Fernando Lazaro

In his likely farewell, Fernando Lázaro should promote some changes in the lineup, as the recovery time was short after the 3-0 victory against São Bernardo, on Wednesday night. Jô, in pain, and Fagner and Gil, worn out, didn’t even travel.

Possible lineup: Cássio, João Pedro, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz, Paulinho and Renato Augusto; Willian, Mantuan and Roger Guedes.

Suspended: Fabio Santos.

Embezzlement: Jô (left knee pain), Fagner and Gil (spared) and Gabriel Pereira (Covid-19).

4 of 5 A possible Corinthians against Botafogo-SP — Photo: ge A possible Corinthians against Botafogo-SP — Photo: ge

+ Other news from Timão