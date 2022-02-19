Brazil appears to be on the opposite side of the international community, US says about Bolsonaro and Putin

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki declared this Friday, 18, that Brazil may be “on the opposite side” of the international community in the Ukraine-Russia crisis, after President Jair Bolsonaro expressed solidarity with the president. Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, amid tension between the Kremlin and NATO.

Asked about Bolsonaro’s statements in Moscow, Psaki criticized the Russian regime and considered that the vast majority of the international community agrees with the US in this assessment. Psaki made the reservation, however, that she had not spoken about the Brazilian leader’s statement with US President Joe Biden.

“What I would say is that the vast majority of the global community is united in their shared view that invading another country, trying to take part of its lands and terrorizing its people is certainly not in line with global values, so maybe Brazil is on the other side. next to where the majority of the global community is”.

On Thursday, the US government had already criticized Bolsonaro’s praise of Putin through the State Department, which handles US diplomatic relations with other countries.

“The moment when Brazil’s president sympathized with Russia, when Russian forces are preparing to potentially launch attacks on Ukrainian cities, could not have been worse. This undermines international diplomacy aimed at averting a strategic and humanitarian disaster, as well as Brazil’s own calls for a peaceful solution to the crisis,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

The Americans also stated that Brazil “seems to ignore” the situation in the region, which US diplomacy considers an inconsistency in Brazil’s diplomatic record. “We see a false narrative that our engagement with Brazil in Russia involves asking Brazil to choose between the United States and Russia. This is not the case,” the State Department spokesperson said.

“The issue is that Brazil, as an important country, seems to ignore armed aggression by a great power against a smaller neighbor, a position inconsistent with Brazil’s historical emphasis on peace and diplomacy,” the representative said in a statement. of American diplomacy.

The Americans raised the tone in this Thursday’s demonstration, compared to what was being adopted by the diplomacy of the Biden administration publicly, regarding Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia. Until then, Americans said they hoped the Brazilian president would take the opportunity with Putin to express “shared values” between Brazil and the USas respect for a rules-based international order.