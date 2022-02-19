Brazil has 12 cases of Ômicron’s BA.2 subline, informs Ministry of Health

Officially, 12 cases of Covid-19 caused by the BA.2 subline of the Ômicron variant were identified in Brazil, according to the Ministry of Health (MS). Seven of these notifications were made from São Paulo (SP), and another three from Rio de Janeiro (RJ). One case was in Santa Catarina (SC) and another in Minas Gerais (MG). in response to THE PEOPLEby e-mail, the Pasta informed that these cases were notified until this Wednesday, 16.

Monitoring of the Ômicron variant by Instituto Todos pela Saúde (ITpS) analyzed 105,985 RT-PCR (Thermo Fisher) tests performed in 604 municipalities in 26 states. They were performed by DB Molecular, Dasa and CDL laboratories in the period between December 5, 2021 and February 12, 2022.

In the week of February 6-12, almost all samples positive for the disease were caused by the Ômicron variant (BA.1). In all, in those seven days, there were 853 confirmed cases — of which 98.9% (844) were Ômicron (BA.1). The variant was detected in 374 municipalities in 25 states.

ITpS is also monitoring how BA.2 will behave against BA.1. “BA.2 is more transmissible than BA.1 and continues to spread around the world, already being observed in at least 57 countries”, points out the Institute.

Monitoring the Ômicron variant (#7) ITpS analyzed 105,985 tests for covid-19 carried out by DB Molecular, Dasa and CDL laboratories between 12/5/21 and 2/12/22. Between 6 and 12/2, of the 853 positive samples, 844 (98.9%) were of Ômicron (BA.1), detected in 374 municipalities of 25 FUs. pic.twitter.com/TiIffHKfnH — Instituto Todos pela Saúde (ITpS) (@todospelasaude) February 16, 2022

In recent weeks, according to ITpS monitoring, test positivity has dropped from 67.6% to 51.4%, despite the fact that Ômicron continues to spread across the country. The variant has already been detected in at least 374 Brazilian municipalities.

“Outbreaks of the Ômicron variant do not occur in sync, that is, some states and municipalities may now see a drop in the number of cases while others see an increase,” the report notes. Thus, preventive measures must be adopted following the local epidemiological scenario.

Regardless of the variant or subline of Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, the disease prevention measures remain the same as already known: “vaccination, mask, social distancing, good air circulation in closed environments and hygiene habits”, indicates the Todos pela Saúde Institute.

Updated at 3:43 pm

