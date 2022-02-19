Brazil leaves the pandemic more unequal and the situation will get worse

Some of the main indicators of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) show that Brazil has already recovered the level of economic activity that it had before the pandemic. But the consequences left behind will continue to harm the country’s development for many years to come, economists say. According to them, the main symptoms of this health crisis – such as inflation, unemployment and a deficit of classes in schools – affected the lower-income population more, increasing inequality, the distance between rich and poor.

The pandemic affects the present and future of the D and E classes, which make up 51% of homes in the country, economists say. This portion today loses more jobs and income and suffers from inflation. In the future, it will have extra difficulty accessing the job market, after two years of fewer classes in public schools.

Even with the country returning to the level of economic activity that existed before the pandemic, this is happening in a situation of greater inequality. The lower income classes have suffered a devastating impact. We have a huge challenge to recover this mass of people.

Guilherme Moreira, economist at Fipe

Why the pandemic hit the poorest

Inflation: The price readjustments in the last two years were more intense in the essential items of the basic basket, such as food, electricity and fuel. The lower the family income, the greater the weight these products have in the budget.

Annual inflation by income in 2020 and 2021 (Ipea)

very low income : 6.20% and 10.08% (up to BRL 1,808)

: 6.20% and 10.08% (up to BRL 1,808) low income : 5.43% and 10.10% (up to BRL 2,702)

: 5.43% and 10.10% (up to BRL 2,702) lower middle income : 4.80% and 10.40% (up to BRL 4,506)

: 4.80% and 10.40% (up to BRL 4,506) Average income : 3.97% and 10.26% (up to BRL 8,956)

: 3.97% and 10.26% (up to BRL 8,956) upper middle income : 3.37% and 9.66% (up to BRL 17,764)

: 3.37% and 9.66% (up to BRL 17,764) high income: 2.74% and 9.54% (above BRL 17,764)

Inflation is higher in essential items, and this actually worsens the situation of lower-class families relatively more.

Ronaldo Souza Júnior, director of macroeconomic studies and policies at IPEA

Job: The employment level of Brazilian workers fell by 7.7% between 2019 and 2020, to 51%, but this retraction was much stronger among people with no education or with incomplete primary education (-19%).

The job market is already undergoing a transformation, with the advancement of the digital economy over traditional activities. This increasing use of technology requires more qualified professionals. The pandemic has accelerated this trend, and the portion of the population with low education is the most affected by this transition.

Ronaldo Souza Junior, Ipea .

Income: The isolation measures against the pandemic hit the essentially face-to-face activities, which cannot be replaced by digital service: street commerce, hairdresser, small restaurant per kilo, maintenance service provider.

The Synthesis of Social Indicators study by IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) shows that in 2020 the average household income per capita, of BRL 1,349, was 4.3% lower than in 2019 (BRL 1,410). And this drop was not proportional in the country.

On average, the white employed population had a real average monthly income from their main job 73% higher than that of the black or brown population -R$3,056 against R$1,764.

If we exclude cash transfers, inequality is much greater than before the pandemic.

Daniel Duque, researcher at the Brazilian Institute of Economics, at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV)

Repressed Poverty, for now

Economists claim that poverty and extreme poverty in Brazil have not exploded until now because of income transfer policies, such as Auxílio Emergencial and Auxílio Brasil. According to them, with uncertainties about the model of the programs after the end of 2022, there may be an increase in inequality.

According to the IBGE, from 2019 to 2020, the proportions of the population in extreme poverty and poverty in Brazil fell, respectively, from 6.8% to 5.7% and from 25.9% to 24.1% of the population. . But without the benefits of social programs, the proportion of people in extreme poverty would have been 12.9%, and the rate of people in poverty would rise to 32.1%.

Extreme poverty and poverty rate in 2020 (IBGE)

Brazil : 5.7% (extreme poverty) and 24.1% (poverty)

: 5.7% (extreme poverty) and 24.1% (poverty) blacks and browns : 7.4% and 31%

: 7.4% and 31% whites: 3.5% and 15.1%

Extreme poverty and poverty without social programs in 2020

Brazil : 12.9% and 32.1%

: 12.9% and 32.1% blacks and browns : 17% and 41.1%

: 17% and 41.1% whites: 7.6% and 20.2%%

In addition to economic indicators, we have seen situations in the economy that show a sharp drop in the income of the poorest. When a supermarket starts selling bones that were previously discarded, it is because it has realized that the families that bought meat lost a lot of purchasing power.

André Roncáglia, economist and professor at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp)

Inequality perpetuates itself in the future

The pandemic also leaves a legacy of inequality among Brazilians who have not even reached the job market.

In basic education, 42.6% of the schools promoted live classes over the internet, 35.5% of them in the public network and 69.8% in the private network. The problem is that only 48.6% of students aged 15 to 17 in public schools had a computer and internet access at home.

Students without any type of class during the pandemic in 2020 (INEP):

Brazil : 10.8%

: 10.8% Public network : 12.4%

: 12.4% private network: 2.9%

Another portrait of inequality in Brazilian education was taken at the 2021 Enem, which had a 77.4% drop in the number of enrollees with a family income of up to three minimum wages, according to data from Semesp, which represents higher education sponsors in Brazil.

Many low-income and public school students who were entitled to exemption from the Enem registration fee (R$ 85) lost the benefit because they missed the 2020 edition – precisely because of the pandemic.

The test, which has already had more than 8.5 million entries, received only 3.5 million students last year. Those who lost this process, which is necessary to access higher education and have a chance to compete in the higher-paying job market, were mainly the poorest students, according to Semesp’s executive director, Rodrigo Capelato.

Impact on GDP

GDP growth alone does not solve the inequality problem, economists point out. On the contrary, they say, there is no sustainable growth without reducing inequality.

If the population has no income, the only way for them to maintain their consumption pattern is through credit. And that is short-lived. As well as the policy of growing the pie and then dividing the slices, which also didn’t work.

André Roncáglia, economist and professor at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp)

Social classes in Brazil (Trends Consulting)

Class D and E: 51% (household income of up to BRL 2,800)

Class C: 32.8% (household income up to BRL 6.8 thousand)

Class B: 13.3% (household income up to BRL 21.3 thousand)

Class A: 2.9% (household income above BRL 21.3 thousand)

For the country to grow, the population must be able to keep up with growth, or else we will always be hitting the ceiling, which is the consumption capacity of the vast majority of society.

Vivian Almeida, economist and professor at Ibmec-RJ

Need for programs against inequality

That is why it is essential that governments in Brazil have policies to reduce inequality, say economists from different schools and training trends.

According to them, this goes through income distribution programs – such as Auxílio Brasil -, through investments in public education, especially in basic and fundamental education, through initiatives for the qualification and professional insertion of young people and also through social support instruments, such as day care assistance, so that mothers from poorer families can access training and jobs.

Ideally, we need a structural change in the volume of cash transfers in Brazil. The pandemic has even increased the pressure for it. It is necessary to have a discussion to expand income programs and not just for a specific year.

Daniel Duque, economist and researcher at Ibre/FGV

When contacted, the federal government’s Ministry of Economy did not respond to the report’s questions about what policies would be necessary to recover the income power and insertion in the population’s market and whether economic development is compromised with the increase in social inequality.