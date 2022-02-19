Brazil may be developing a nuclear weapon, points out evidence of Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia (see video)

This Wednesday (16), President Bolsonaro gave an interview to Jovem Pan’s ‘Os Pingos nos Is’ program and talked about the various agreements that Brazil and Russia would be negotiating.

One of them, however, drew attention: the bilateral defense agreements.

Cautious, Bolsonaro spoke about “reserved matters in the field of Defense on uranium enrichment”.

Let us then analyze some facts of this visit from Brazil to Russia:

1. The Russians are one of the few countries in the world that have the technology to manufacture nuclear weapons;

2. Russia is the only country with a permanent seat on the UN Security Council that openly defends the inclusion of Brazil in this select group (Russia, United Kingdom, USA, France and China);

3. Brazil has technology for uranium enrichment (base for the development of nuclear weapons);

4. Brazil is in full development of the nuclear submarine project;

5. Russia has Brazil as its biggest trading partner in Latin America;

6. The Biden Administration has not honored Brazil in the same way that Trump and the Russians would love to have greater influence over Brazil than the Americans;

7. The Russians withdrew their troops on the border with Ukraine exactly on the day Bolsonaro would arrive in the country, giving a milder climate and full focus to the Brazil combo meetings;

8. No country that developed nuclear weapons has disclosed this;

9. Brazil has a military president in its presidency, an armamentist, who defends arms as a right to freedom for its individuals. Thus, it would not be improbable to defend the development of technology for the production of nuclear weapons for the defense of national sovereignty; and

10. The Russians ratified that the Amazon belongs to Brazil, contrary to France and other countries that defend the forest as a world heritage site.

