Brazilian is found dead in Argentina; father of her children is arrested and confesses to the crime

On Wednesday (16), a tourist found the body of Brazilian Eduarda Santos de Almeida, 27, on a trail in the tourist region of Circuito Chico, in Bariloche, Argentina. The father of her twins, Fernando Alves Ferreira, who is also Brazilian, was arrested and confessed to the crime. The information is from O Globo.

According to the Argentine authorities, Fernando will undergo a custody hearing this Friday (18).

Judge Sergio Pichetto approved the opening of an investigation into the case and set a deadline of four months for completion. So far, the perpetrator of the crime is in preventive detention.

“I would like to receive psychological support and I plead guilty for the death of Eduarda Santos. I’m responsible. I didn’t plan, but I had the option, considering my life was in danger. Sorry, but my life came first,” Fernando said during his testimony.

For the Argentine Justice, the case is a femicide. According to investigations, the relationship between Eduarda and Fernando was marked by violence, psychological and economic abuse. Which was confirmed by him.

Another point that caught the attention of the authorities was the fact that, despite being the mother of the twin babies, Eduarda’s name is not in the children’s records. There is only the name of Fernando and another man, with whom he was married.

When questioned, he stated that “at no time was Eduarda submissive. I was widowed seven months ago. The violence we suffered in our home was constant. The priority has always been my children, they have never experienced a situation of aggression or violence. Returning to Brazil was not an option. I didn’t run away because I didn’t want to, I could have done it. Here my children are protected. My late husband’s family lives with them. If the Argentine Justice sends my children to Brazil, it will risk their lives”.

The murder

The prosecution of the case reported that, on Tuesday (15), Eduarda and Fernando left by car and went towards the viewpoint of Lago Escondido. At a certain stretch, he parked the vehicle and both disembarked.

At that moment, Fernando took a 357 caliber gun and shot the victim nine times.

According to the autopsy report, in addition to the gunshots, Eduarda’s body contained some bruises.

body transfer

After receiving the news of the death, Eduarda’s family started an online campaign to pay for the transfer of the body to Brazil.

The initiative has the support of the Association of Public Prosecutors’ Offices of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Assemperj), since the victim’s brother is a public prosecutor’s servant in the city of Volta Redonda.

