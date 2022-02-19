‘Brazil’s biggest unilateral rivalry. The Flamengo fan doesn’t bother with Atlético’, says Mauro Cezar

During the program “Bate Pronto”, on the radio station “Jovem Pan”, commentator Mauro Cezar Pereira made some comments about the rivalry between Flamengo x Atlético MG, who will compete for decision of the Supercopa do Brasil this Sunday. The commentator’s speeches did not resonate well among Galo fans.

For Mauro Cezar, there is a greater climate of animosity on the side of Alvinegro in relation to Rubro-Negro than an equality of feelings. Asked if this would be the biggest interstate rivalry in the country, the commentator showed another view:

– It is the biggest unilateral rivalry in Brazil. The Flamengo fan doesn’t bother with Atlético as the Atletico is bothered with Flamengo – said Mauro Cezar, surprising the others on the bench.

On Twitter, Galo fans got into trouble with the journalist. See some reactions:

If this is true, then why did Flamengo fire Dome and Ceni after losing to Galo? — Ricardo Caldas (@stonecoldcaldas) February 18, 2022

They don’t mind, but they don’t take the Rooster’s name out of their mouths. On twitter they only talk about a penalty, peter cam, Menin. why? Hahahaha — Rooster13 (@esporagalo13) February 18, 2022

Flamengo doesn’t bother because they were favored in 80 and 81 absurdly stealing the titles of Brazilian and Libertadores from Atlético itself! — Washington (@washigtongalo) February 18, 2022

Flamengo faces Atlético-MG next Sunday, at 4 pm, for the final of the Supercopa do Brasil, at Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá. You will be able to follow all the emotions of this confrontation in real time by THROW!.