‘Brazil’s biggest unilateral rivalry. The Flamengo fan doesn’t bother with Atlético’, says Mauro Cezar

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on ‘Brazil’s biggest unilateral rivalry. The Flamengo fan doesn’t bother with Atlético’, says Mauro Cezar 5 Views

During the program “Bate Pronto”, on the radio station “Jovem Pan”, commentator Mauro Cezar Pereira made some comments about the rivalry between Flamengo x Atlético MG, who will compete for decision of the Supercopa do Brasil this Sunday. The commentator’s speeches did not resonate well among Galo fans.

For Mauro Cezar, there is a greater climate of animosity on the side of Alvinegro in relation to Rubro-Negro than an equality of feelings. Asked if this would be the biggest interstate rivalry in the country, the commentator showed another view:

– It is the biggest unilateral rivalry in Brazil. The Flamengo fan doesn’t bother with Atlético as the Atletico is bothered with Flamengo – said Mauro Cezar, surprising the others on the bench.

On Twitter, Galo fans got into trouble with the journalist. See some reactions:

Flamengo faces Atlético-MG next Sunday, at 4 pm, for the final of the Supercopa do Brasil, at Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá. You will be able to follow all the emotions of this confrontation in real time by THROW!.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

New York woman may have cured herself of HIV, and it wasn’t by faith – 02/18/2022

Last week, the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God spread on its social networks …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved