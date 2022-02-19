Brunna answers Big Fone and puts Gustavo on the wall

Brunna Gonçalves answered Big Fone at BBB 22 (Globo) on Friday night (18) and indicated Gustavo Marsengo directly to the wall. The law graduate still has a chance to escape the hot seat if he wins the back and forth race, which will take place on Sunday (20) after the house vote.

Tadeu Schmidt had already warned the public that the supreme telephone would ring during the live program and that the command would be to put someone directly in the hot seat.

The Test of the Angel will be held this Saturday afternoon (19), and the power will be simple: the winner will choose who goes to the monster’s punishment and will protect only one person; will not be autoimmune.

After immunity and the leader’s decision, the other bricked will be defined during the vote, which will be different once again. The house will be divided into three teams, each of which will nominate, by consensus, a member of one of the other two groups.

Thus, the wall will have Gustavo, who went for Big Fone, the leader’s option and three selected by the groups. Two of the nominees must save themselves in the back and forth test. The only one who will not have the chance to compete in the dispute will be the nominee of the big boss

The fifth wall of Big Brother Brasil 22 will be triple and formed live on Sunday (20), on Globo, right after the screening of Fantástico.

Check out how it went:

☎ Big Phone:

“Attention! Pay close attention! Now nominate a person for Paredão!”#RedeBBB#BBB22pic.twitter.com/Vr3F11UamR — Big Brother Brasil (@bbb) February 19, 2022

☎ Big Phone:

Brunna Gonçalves answered Big Fone and referred Gustavo straight to Paredão. #RedeBBB#BBB22pic.twitter.com/HW0MZJMHEx — Big Brother Brasil (@bbb) February 19, 2022

