Calcinha Preta singer talks about Paulinha Abelha: ‘Brain working normally’

Bell Oliverone of the vocalists of the forró group Black pantiesused his stories, from Instagram, on the night of this Friday (18) to give news of the health status of his bandmate, the vocalist Paulinha Beewho is in a coma, in the ICU.

“I’m here to tell you some news: thank God tests were done and they found that there was no brain death. The brain is working normally, Paulinha’s rates are normal, normal saturation”, said the singer.

“Hemodialysis was changed to a more advanced one, which can last longer and thus remove more fluid from the body. Let’s continue in prayer. We’re more relieved and I’m sure it’s all worked out now”, concluded Bell.

The 43-year-old singer has been hospitalized since the 11th, and this Friday a new medical report was released that says that Paulinha remains in a coma in the ICU, “in clinical stability and without the need for drugs to maintain her life. She is currently receiving renal replacement therapy uneventfully.”

