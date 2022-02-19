Canadian Police Detain 70 Protesters in Ottawa | World

Canadian police on Friday detained 70 protesters during an operation that seeks to end the prolonged protest against anti-covid health measures in Ottawa, the city’s chief of police said.
“As of 15:00 (17:00 GMT) today, we have detained 70 people. The protesters have been charged with multiple and diverse offenses, including vandalism,” Police Chief Steve Bell confirmed during a press conference.
“We have the situation under control on the ground and we continue to make progress towards clearing our streets,” he added.
Last Sunday, police in Canada said they had arrested some of the truckers who were blocking an important trade route on the US border.
On Saturday (12), Canadian police began the operation to remove truck drivers blocking the border with the United States in an anti-vaccination demonstration.
The bridge connecting the two countries has been blocked for at least ten days, and the police action began more than 12 hours after the court ordered the end of the blockade.
The Ambassador Bridge is the busiest land border crossing in North America. About 15 trucks, cars and vans blocked traffic in both directions.
“We urge all protesters to act lawfully and peacefully,” Windsor Police said in a tweet.
The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, last Monday (14) activated the emergency law to deal with the protests of truck drivers in the country.
The mechanism, called the “Emergencies Act”, had never been used before in the country’s history. The law gives the federal government more powers to deal with anti-vaccine protesters.
The prime minister denied any intention to use the law to trigger the military against protesters and said it would be temporary and “geographically limited”.