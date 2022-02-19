Cargo ship catches fire in Atlantic Ocean with over 1,000 Porsche cars on board

An abandoned cargo ship caught fire in the Atlantic Ocean with 3,965 vehicles on board, about a quarter of them by luxury carmaker Porsche, according to the report. Bloomberg.

The brand’s 1,100 cars are on the ship called the Felicity Ace, along with vehicles from the Volkswagen Group, which also houses cars from Audi, Bentley, Bugatti and Lamborghini, in addition to those with its own brand.

With the size of three football fields, the freighter Felicity Ace issued the first warning signal this Wednesday morning (16) reporting a fire.

According to the Portuguese Navy, the 22 crew members left the vessel and did not need medical attention.

The Felicity Ace left Germany for a port in Rhode Island, in the United States, but had the problem before reaching its destination.

Volkswagen tries to recover the ship.

The fire comes during a difficult time for automakers as they grapple with a global semiconductor shortage, leading to higher car prices and reduced sales in the sector.

