Carille is out of Santos | saints

In a meeting this Friday, the board of Peixe, together with the Club’s Management Committee, decided, in agreement with Carille, to end the bond due to the bad start to the season. Assistant Leandro Silva, physical trainer Walmir Cruz and analyst Dennis Lupp also leave.

The board is now starting to think of new names to take over the team. The club prioritizes hiring a foreign coach. Meanwhile, assistant Marcelo Fernandes commands Santos this Sunday, against São Paulo, in Vila Belmiro, for Paulistão.

On Thursday, Santos lost 3-2 to Mirassol, away from home, for the seventh round of the Paulista Championship.

In the state, Santos appears in second place in Group D with nine points, four less than the leader Red Bull Bragantino. There are two wins, three draws and two defeats in seven matches.

Even more than the results, what bothered Peixe’s management was the lack of evolution of the team throughout the games. As admitted by Fábio Carille himself, the team fluctuates too much from one time to the next. Against Mirassol, for example, they went to halftime losing 3-0.

Hired by Santos in September last year, to replace Fernando Diniz, Carille helped the team in the fight against relegation in the Brazilian Championship and, therefore, won a vote of confidence for this season. But he hasn’t been able to get the team going so far.

In all, Carille led Santos in 27 matches, with nine wins, 10 draws and eight defeats (45.6% of the points. Now, the board is going to the market in search of a replacement.