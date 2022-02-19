Carille leaves Santos with the same advantage as Diniz, his predecessor

Santos agreed this Friday to dismiss coach Fábio Carille. The captain could not stand the pressure after a bad start to the season for Peixe.

In all, there were 27 matches of the coach in front of Alvinegro Praiano, including the two that he could not go to the stadium because of the covid-19. In this period, there were nine victories, 10 draws and eight defeats.

Carille leaves Santos, therefore, with an advantage of 45.67% of the disputed points. And the curious thing is that this was also the performance of Fernando Diniz, who preceded him at the club.

Diniz coached the Baixada Santista team from May to September 2021. Over these months, there were 27 matches, of which he won 10, drew seven and lost 10 (45.67% success).

Carille has a slight advantage in the goals conceded: 23 against 29. However, Alvinegro Praiano scored less with him in the technical area: 23 against 29.

Now, Santos races against time to find a replacement. This Sunday, Marcelo Fernandes will direct the club in the classic against São Paulo, in Vila Belmiro. The assistant even has a higher performance than the last two coaches: 52.2% (13 wins, eight draws and nine defeats).

Leave your comment