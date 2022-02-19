Castro and Freixo exchange barbs amid the Petrópolis tragedy | Elections 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

On Thursday (17), Freixo criticized Castro after he told g1 that he did not need, until then, help from other states – this Friday (18), after a request from the RJ Government, support began to be announced by others governors.

“While the population of Petrópolis needs help and the firefighters do what they can with few personnel and little equipment, Cláudio Castro, for political reasons, takes precious time to accept the help offered by other states”, wrote Freixo .

In another post at 12:03 p.m. Friday, he said it was “time to put political differences aside and all of us work together to help these families.”

At 4:15 pm, Castro hit back and called his rival an “opportunist”:

“@MarceloFreixo, you’re the biggest opportunist I’ve ever met in my entire life! You only know how to do politics over people’s blood and tragedy! It’s a kind of ZÉ DO CAIXÃO of politics! Come to Petrópolis to lie, create intrigues and cause confusion.”