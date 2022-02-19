Central Bank reports profit of R$ 85.9 billion in 2021 | Economy

The Central Bank reported this Thursday (17) that it recorded a profit of BRL 85.9 billion in 2021.

The institution’s balance sheet was approved this Thursday afternoon (17) by the National Monetary Council (CMN). The body is made up of the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, the special secretary for the Treasury and Budget of the portfolio, Esteves Colnago, and the president of the BC, Roberto Campos Neto.

According to the BC, the positive result with international reserves and foreign exchange derivatives (swap contracts) totaled BRL 14.2 billion in the year. Also according to the institution, the amount was allocated to the constitution of a profit reserve in the shareholders’ equity of the Central Bank.

The BC also reported that the BRL 71.7 billion remaining will be transferred to the National Treasury until March 7, as provided for by law.

In 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the CMN had authorized the BC to exceptionally transfer BRL 325 billion to the National Treasury in order to help pay the public debt. The contribution was necessary because the government increased public spending to combat the effects of the pandemic that year, which increased the need to issue bonds at a time of volatility in the financial market.

However, the deputy head of the Accounting, Budget and Financial Execution Department of the BC, Marisa Minzoni, explained that the transfer of R$ 71.7 billion that will be made to the Treasury in March is not exceptional, nor related to the pandemic. According to her, the transfer is part of the BC’s normal operation.

“The law provides that, in exceptional market conditions, the CMN may authorize an exceptional transfer to the Treasury. This transfer took place in relation to the 2020 result given the pandemic situation. But this year [2021] there was no exceptional transfer, only the normal transfer provided for by law”, he said.

In September 2021, financial institutions were able to voluntarily store money at the Central Bank in exchange for remuneration.

Through deposits, the BC withdraws excess money from the market so that the interest rate on transactions between banks is close to the economy’s basic interest rate (Selic) of 10.75% per year.

In the press release, the institution highlighted that the balance of voluntary deposits, made by banks to the BC in exchange for remuneration, was in BRL 7 billion on December 31.

The Central Bank also highlighted in the statement that the balance of financial liquidity lines, launched last year to increase the availability of credit, reached R$ 1 billion.

Through these lines, the Central Bank lends the money to banks and, in exchange, financial institutions provide the so-called debentures – papers issued by companies to finance a project as collateral.

The loans serve both for immediate liquidity, up to five business days, and for longer term liquidity, up to 359 calendar days.

According to the deputy head of the BC’s Accounting, Budget and Financial Execution Department, Marisa Minzoni, both are instruments of monetary policy already known in the international market.