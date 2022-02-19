Central Bank studies releasing ‘forgotten money’ in banks of bankrupt institutions; see when it will be

The Central Bank is studying to include in its system that “hunt” for money forgotten in banks and other financial institutions the rescue of values ​​from bankrupt companies.

According to the monetary institution’s calendar, this type of redemption will be made in the second stage of consultations, which will open on May 2.

“We are studying the possibility of including, in the Values ​​Receivable System, [SVR]of the resources of depositors and investors of financial entities under an extrajudicial liquidation regime”, informed the BC in a note.

The next phase of consultations will also have, according to the monetary authority, dates and times for the redemption of money for both individuals and legal entities.

See what will be included in Phase 2:

Fees improperly charged, not provided for in Terms of Commitment signed by the bank with the BC

Installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, not provided for in Terms of Commitment signed by the bank with the BC

closed prepaid and postpaid payment accounts with available balance

registration accounts maintained by securities brokerage companies and securities distributing companies for the registration of closed customer operations with available balance

Entities in extrajudicial liquidation

FGC

FGCoop

Find out how to make inquiries

Enter the SVR’s exclusive page: valorareceber.bcb.gov.br. Then, inform your CPF, if you are a natural person; or CNPJ, for consulting values ​​related to companies.

If you have any amount receivable, at the time of the inquiry, you will receive a date and a time range to request the redemption of the existing balance. Note this date.

On the informed date, return to the SVR website (valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br). Use your gov.br login. It is an identification that proves in the digital media of the federal government that you are you.

If you still don’t have the gov.br login, register for free on the website or through the Gov.br App (Google Play or App Store). You will need a “silver” or “gold” level registration to consult and request the resources on the scheduled date and period or in the recap.

The “silver’ or “gold” level login requires a higher degree of security, which guarantees access to sensitive services, such as those provided by banks.

After access, check the value and request the transfer. According to the BC, the “forgotten” amounts will be returned as of March 7.

The return will be made, preferably, via Pix, the instant transaction system. If the redemption request is made without the Pix key, the chosen financial institution will contact the requester to carry out the transfer.

But be aware: the institution responsible for returning the money cannot ask for the user’s personal data or password.

1st phase: consultations and rescues

Scheduling will be divided according to the year of birth — for individuals; or creation of the company — for legal entities.

For dates of birth or business creation before 1968, the consultation and redemption scheduling period will be between March 7th and 11th, with a recap on the 12th.

For those who were born or created the company between 1968 and 1983, the interval is from March 14 to 18, with a recap on the 19th.

As for people born or companies created after 1983, the schedule will be between March 21st and 25th, with a recap on the 26th. March.

“Even if you do not consult or request a redemption of the existing balance on all these dates, do not worry, as this does not affect your entitlement to the funds to be returned. They are yours and will continue to be kept by financial institutions for as long as necessary, waiting until you request the redemption,” the BC said in a statement.

Understand the SVR

The SRV allows the population to check if they have forgotten money in closed accounts with available balance or due to fees improperly charged in credit operations, for example.

The query for forgotten values ​​will be done in two phases. The BC calculates that there are R$ 3.9 billion in “forgotten” values ​​in financial institutions in this first stage, of 28 million CPF and CNPJ.

In total, there are BRL 8 billion — of which BRL 900,000 have already been redeemed before the suspension of the SVR.

The BC also reiterates that it does not send links or contact citizens and that no one is authorized to do so on behalf of the agency or the SVR.

“Therefore, citizens should never click on suspicious links sent by email, SMS, WhatsApp or Telegram. The citizen must not make any kind of payment to have access to the values. It’s a coup!”, warns the BC.

report of InfoMoney showed that there are already criminals using the SVR to scam unsuspecting people. See how to protect yourself.

