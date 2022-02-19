Century: Age of Ashes Brings Dragon Fighting to Xbox Series X/S in March; exclusive on consoles at launch

Century: Age of Ashes dragon fights started on Steam late last year and now Playwing’s game is gearing up to hit even more platforms. O Xbox Series X/S will be the first to receive this titlewhich even has a release date: March 10th. In this way, it will be released exclusively on Microsoft’s new generation consoles.

In less than a month, Microsoft console users will be able to download this game free-to-play focused on multiplayer. In it, everyone can create your own dragon to go to a battlefield where the objective will be to char and finish off the rest of the opponents.

Likewise, it will be possible choose between several classes, each with their own abilities, to which more will be added over time. Regarding the game modes, a total of three will initially be available, in which various groups of players will be able to face each other in the typical of leaving none of the opponents alive or another in which a flag will have to be picked up to earn points.

Watch the announcement trailer below:

Playwing’s intention is that Century: Age of Ashes will eventually see the light on more platforms over the course of this year, so sooner or later it will also be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and mobile devices. In turn, the Xbox Series X/S version has the function of cross-progression and cross-play with the PC version so you can get together with your Steam friends.