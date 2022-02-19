Chapecó’s company is investigated for complaints from cryptocurrency investors

The complaints were made by residents of the city and other regions of Santa Catarina.

Procon de Chapecó investigates complaints made by customers of a financial and business solutions company located in Chapecó, in the west of Santa Catarina, which would not be fulfilling commercial promises related to investments in cryptocurrencies.

According to information released by the consumer protection body, the company would be raising funds from investors with the promise of investment in cryptocurrencies.

“The company would be promising a high-yield financial return of 3% to 4% per month, above the average rates practiced in the market, in a short time. The consumer attracted by this proposal, made the money available to be invested in cryptocurrencies. However, Procon has received many complaints of non-payment of amounts”, said the coordinator of Procon, Gustavo Vendramin.

According to the defense body, aggrieved consumers have not received payments since December 2021 and continue to have no return from the company.

The denunciations and complaints in Procon are daily, according to Vendramin. Until the afternoon of this Friday (18), five complaints and 20 complaints of abusive practices were opened, from consumers not only from Chapecó, but from cities such as Jaraguá do Sul, Rio do Sul, Blumenau and even São Paulo (SP).

Chapecó’s Procon did not provide the name of the company, but states that it gave the establishment a period of ten days to provide clarification on the alleged abusive practices. The information will be passed on to the Public Ministry, which monitors the case.

The Municipal Consumer Defense Coordination guides consumers who feel injured, to look for Procon, on Clevelândia street, in the South Wing of Arena Condá, from 1 pm to 7 pm. The phone number is 49-3319-1102.