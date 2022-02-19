Check out the 10 best-selling used cars of January

Car sales in Brazil showed a considerable drop at the beginning of 2022, compared to the same month last year. In addition, the used car trade had a retraction of almost 32% in January, as reported by the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave). If we compare with the same period last year, the drop was 29.35%.

The agency says that the main reason for the low consumer demand for cars was the high interest rates due to current inflation. In this sense, around 14,000 vehicles were negotiated across the country. This index follows the same phenomenon observed in the 0 km car market.

Rising prices and high interest rates

Brazilian drivers were already dissatisfied with the constant increases that the automobile sector suffered in 2021. In addition, several popular vehicles had an increase of almost 30% in their final sale value.

Therefore, if we add this factor to the rising interest rates and the decrease in the population’s purchasing power, the explanation for the low sales performance is precisely the lack of financial resources on the part of buyers.

According to the survey, the best-selling car was the popular Gol from the automaker Volkswagen, which totaled 47,921 transactions in January. Close behind are the Fiat Palio and Fiat Uno. So, check out the full list below.

Best-selling used cars in January

In the month of January, these were the best-selling cars in the Brazilian used car market. Check out: