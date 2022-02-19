Chrome and Firefox: Version 100 of the browsers can affect the functioning of websites | browsers

Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox will soon reach version 100. Updating browsers, however, may result in bugs or compatibility issues on some sites, which may stop working or have some of their resources compromised during access. . So far, the flaws have been identified on pages like HBO Go, Yahoo!, Slack, game developer Bethesda and website development platform Duda.

How to delete everything from Google Chrome automatically on mobile

The problem would be happening due to the change in the version number, which will go from two to three digits, causing many sites to not have support to read the information included in the three-digit user-agent. Bugs include “unsupported browser” messages, site rendering issues, parsing failures, error 403, among others.

1 of 1 Version 100 of Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox can cause website problems — Photo: Playback/Google Version 100 of Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox can cause problems on websites — Photo: Playback/Google

Chrome opening pages by itself: what could it be? Ask questions on the TechTudo Forum

To understand how the problem happens, you need to know that a user agent is a string (line of code) used by browsers to gather information about the software, the browser’s name, version number, and the technologies it supports.

When the user visits a website, the page analyzes the user agent and loads information based on the features supported by the software. When there is a failure to read this code – in this case, the site cannot read the three-digit version – the page does not load as it should.

In an official post on the developer blog, Chrome says that version 100 is a milestone, but that it has the potential to cause crashes due to the change in version number. The claim is based on a similar fact that happened 12 years ago, when browsers reached version 10, increasing the numbering from one digit to two.

“It is possible that some parsing libraries have hard-coded assumptions or bugs that do not account for three-digit major version numbers. Many libraries have improved parsing logic when browsers have switched to the double-digit version, so reaching the three-digit milestone is expected to cause fewer problems,” Google’s statement reads.

Google engineers searched code libraries in browsers and found no problems. However, the flaws were revealed during the period of running experiments, which “turned on the alert” in the engineers. These experiments will remain in effect until version 100 is released.

According to the website TechDown, Mozilla’s engineering team also ran tests on several sites to see how they performed in the new environment. “I found that Slack’s message pop-up menu buttons (like “Add reaction” or “Reply to thread”) stopped working for versions of Firefox 100,” explained Chris Peterson, the company’s manager. Slack claims to have fixed the bug quickly.

If companies find an unlimited number of sites broken as a result of the update, there is a possibility that both Google and Mozilla will freeze the new string at version 99.0, identifying the new versions using decimal numbers or other standards.

The release of Chrome v100 is scheduled for March 29, while Firefox v100 will release the update on May 3.

See too: How to Find Job Groups on WhatsApp with Chrome Plugin