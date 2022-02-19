Cielo (CIEL3) undoes investment in the US, in biggest sale in years, and share jumps 13.8% – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh 5 hours ago Business Comments Off on Cielo (CIEL3) undoes investment in the US, in biggest sale in years, and share jumps 13.8% – Money Times 2 Views

Machine, Cielo
For BB Investimentos analysts, the sale is one of the biggest in years; value also took the market by surprise. Read more (Image: YouTube/Cielo)

The actions of sky (CIEL3) shot up in the session this Friday (18) after the company announces the sale of US$ 290 million in Merchant e-Solutions.

As a result, around 12:50 pm, the shares jumped 13.8% to R$2.87.

The transaction is part of Cielo’s strategy to focus on its core business in Brazil, according to material fact.

The company said that Sam I Acquisition Corp, a subsidiary of Integrum, will pay $140 million at closing and up to $150 million as part of a variable tranche subject to certain conditions.

according to BB Investimentosin a report sent to customers, the announcement is very positive.

“The sale of its stake in Merchand E-Solutions does not come as a surprise, as it is in line with Cielo’s divestment plan. However, the negotiated price of the transaction is what positively surprised the market and is, by far, the largest sale transaction carried out by Cielo in recent years, even considering only the fixed installment”, he says.

Still, analysts point out that transactions of this nature are uncertain and time-consuming.

“The announcement on this date also surprised the market, in addition to the negotiated price, which was very well appreciated by the market”, he adds.

Cielo presents results above expectations

THE sky (CIEL3) released the fourth quarter 2021 results and encouraged analysts, despite the company’s enormous challenges.

The company achieved a net income of R$337 million, an increase of almost 60% compared to the previous quarter and 13% compared to the last three months of 2020.

On a recurring basis, the result was R$300.2 million. The company’s net operating revenue increased both in the quarterly and in the annual comparison, reaching R$ 3.1 billion.

To the Great Investments, the value exceeded market expectations. Still, the result would indicate “little evolution” compared to the same period in 2020.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

South African, Nova Amarok shows more ahead of debut

The New Amarok shows more of itself before the world premiere and with production in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved