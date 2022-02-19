Cielo (CIEL3) undoes investment in the US, in biggest sale in years, and share jumps 13.8% – Money Times

The actions of sky (CIEL3) shot up in the session this Friday (18) after the company announces the sale of US$ 290 million in Merchant e-Solutions.

As a result, around 12:50 pm, the shares jumped 13.8% to R$2.87.

The transaction is part of Cielo’s strategy to focus on its core business in Brazil, according to material fact.

The company said that Sam I Acquisition Corp, a subsidiary of Integrum, will pay $140 million at closing and up to $150 million as part of a variable tranche subject to certain conditions.

according to BB Investimentosin a report sent to customers, the announcement is very positive.

“The sale of its stake in Merchand E-Solutions does not come as a surprise, as it is in line with Cielo’s divestment plan. However, the negotiated price of the transaction is what positively surprised the market and is, by far, the largest sale transaction carried out by Cielo in recent years, even considering only the fixed installment”, he says.

Still, analysts point out that transactions of this nature are uncertain and time-consuming.

“The announcement on this date also surprised the market, in addition to the negotiated price, which was very well appreciated by the market”, he adds.

Cielo presents results above expectations

THE sky (CIEL3) released the fourth quarter 2021 results and encouraged analysts, despite the company’s enormous challenges.

The company achieved a net income of R$337 million, an increase of almost 60% compared to the previous quarter and 13% compared to the last three months of 2020.

On a recurring basis, the result was R$300.2 million. The company’s net operating revenue increased both in the quarterly and in the annual comparison, reaching R$ 3.1 billion.

To the Great Investments, the value exceeded market expectations. Still, the result would indicate “little evolution” compared to the same period in 2020.