“Complementary dividend will be the largest ever paid by the company”, says Director; see value per share

During the presentation of financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021, this Friday (18), Taesa (TAEE11) announced that it will pay BRL 800.3 million in additional dividends to those already distributed in 2021, which totaled BRL 989 million so far. Payment will be made by December 31, 2022.

In total, the year 2021 will yield BRL 1.789 billion in payment to shareholders. The amount represents 80.9% of Taesa’s 2021 net income and a dividend yield of 12.4%.

Taesa’s Board of Directors has already approved the allocation of 2021 resulthowever, approval is still required at the Annual General Meeting (AGO), which is scheduled to take place on April 28.

According to the announcement, the company will pay BRL 2.32 per unit (TAEE11). Investors who own preferred shares (TAEE4) and common shares (TAEE3) of the company will receive one third of the value per unit, that is, R$ 0.773 per paper.

Only investors with Taesa shares on May 9, 2022 will be entitled to receive dividends. As of May 10, 2022, the shares will be traded “ex-dividends”, that is, without the right to the values.

The Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Erik da Costa Breyersaid during the presentation that the decision to pay these dividends came with the opportunity to align the complementary dividends with the company’s growth.

According to him, Taesa started 2022 on the “right foot”. “Taesa will never disappoint with dividend payments”, assured Breyer.

As the executives answered questions, Breyer explained that the payday is scheduled until the last day of 2022 (December 31th), so that the company can find the best time for payment, according to growth opportunities, and also to match Taesa’s cash flow with income.

In addition, the executive stated that this is the largest payment of supplementary dividends of the company until today. Finally, he highlighted the following differences:

Complementary dividends are based on the previous year’s results.

Interim dividends are based on the company’s statutory provision, which can be paid throughout the year, at any time, with a statement from management.

According to Breyer, there is still no interim dividend payment planned for 2022, but that could change as the year progresses.