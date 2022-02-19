Congressional Summit and PGR remain inert in the face of Bolsonaro’s attacks

posted on 02/19/2022 06:00



(credit: Pedro França/Agência Senado)

President Jair Bolsonaro has found fertile ground for attacks on the country’s voting system. The only resistance to the smear campaign orchestrated by the Chief Executive comes from the Judiciary, especially from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), a constant target of the onslaughts. Congress and the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) remain inert in the face of presidential outbursts.

In the most recent indictment, Bolsonaro said that TSE president Luís Roberto Barroso and ministers Edson Fachin and Alexandre de Moraes — who will be in charge of the Court starting next week — want to remove him from the October election at the base. of “pencil”. He also emphasized that the trio “does not contribute to Brazil at all”.

Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) said that institutions should take a firmer stance on Bolsonaro’s hostilities and criticized the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras. “I think that the Chamber, Senate and PGR are being lenient with the president’s attacks. He has already started to make them to the Supreme (Federal Court) and the TSE”, he stressed. “The Attorney General of the Republic is also misguiding the evidence sent by the Covid CPI,” he added. The parliamentary commission of inquiry delivered the final report to Aras, with a request for Bolsonaro to be indicted, but so far, the PGR has not taken action. Senators who were part of the collegiate state that Aras tries to “deceive Brazilians” by ignoring “plenty of evidence” presented in the document.

In addition to not reacting to Bolsonaro’s attacks on the electoral system and failing to take measures requested by the Covid CPI, Aras has tried to shield the president from investigations. On Thursday, he asked the Supreme Court to close the investigation against the chief executive for leaking confidential information from the Federal Police about a hacker attack on TSE systems. Yesterday, he spoke out for the closing of the investigation that investigated Bolsonaro’s alleged crime of malfeasance by omission in the face of evidence of corruption in the purchase of the Indian vaccine Covaxin by the Ministry of Health.

Aras’s stance would be motivated by the hope of being nominated by Bolsonaro to assume a seat in the Supreme Court, which can only happen if the president gets reelection, as there will be vacancies available on the Court only from next year.





measurements

The new opposition leader in the Chamber, Wolney Queiroz (PDT-AP), stated that he will seek parliamentary and legal measures with the House and Senate benches against the president’s outbursts of electronic voting. “Each attack by Bolsonaro on the electoral system should be followed by a blunt defense of that system in Congress, by the presidents of the legislative houses, political parties and the attorney general. , he stressed.

Deputy Camilo Capiberibe (PSB-AP) defended that the Senate discuss with the Attorney General of the Republic a kind of realignment of conduct, as it was the House that approved his name for the position and his reappointment. “In the first election, there was the benefit of the doubt. In the second, we are no longer able to defend the flagrant protection of the president”, he highlighted.

Bolsonarist deputy Coronel Tadeu (PSL-SP) came out in defense of the president. “If a hacker invades the electoral system, and this has been proven, it is clear that it is not a secure system. We have a lot to discuss about this. For example, why does the TSE have to coordinate the elections?”, he argued. .

Specialists and politicians heard by Correio also criticize the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) for not reacting to Bolsonaro’s advances. By the way, Lira, one of the chiefs of Centrão – the government’s support block –, ignores more than 100 impeachment requests against the chief executive. In Congress, Pacheco is the one who most speaks out against the attitudes of the head of the Planalto, but without the necessary vehemence, in the opinion of analysts.

In the opinion of constitutional lawyer Vera Chemin, Bolsonaro has already committed actions that justify framing him as a crime of responsibility, such as insinuations against the electoral process, and even common crime, as in the anti-democratic demonstrations of September 7. She does not believe, however, in action by Parliament, due to political interests. “What will determine the conduct of Congress will be the electoral variables. If they understand (parliamentarians) that he has no chance of winning the election, this posture may be different as the election approaches”, he stressed.

Political scientist Valdir Pucci emphasized that there is no way to predict the actions of the electoral in the face of the insistence of Bolsonaro’s aggressive speeches. He cited the invasion of Donald Trump supporters to Capitol Hill, in the United States, during the vote count, after the then US leader said he would not accept the result of the polls. “Crisis can be born out of bravado. When Bolsonaro talks like that, he sends a message to his bubble. Some may understand it as bravado, but when it reaches the tip, it can change its figure”, he warned. “I consider this thought very dangerous, just remember the invasion of the US Congress encouraged by speeches by Trump himself, which were considered as bravado.”