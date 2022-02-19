Corinthians faces Botafogo-SP to extend advantage in the leadership of Paulisto; know everything

Corinthians enters the field this Saturday afternoon against Botafogo-SP. The match takes place at 18:30, at the Santa Cruz stadium, and is valid for the eighth round of the Paulista Championship.

The alvinegra team tries its fourth consecutive victory in the competition. The three points won away from home can make Timão further expand their lead in group A of the tournament.

Escalation

Coach Fernando Lázaro has some important absences for the match. Fagner and Gil were spared, while Jô suffers from knee pain.

Thinking about saving other athletes, a possible Corinthians has: Cássio, João Pedro, Raul Gustavo, João Victor, Lucas Piton, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Paulinho, Gustavo Mosquito, Mantuan and Róger Guedes.

goalkeepers: Cassio, Ivan and Matheus Donelli

Cassio, Ivan and Matheus Donelli Sides: Bruno Melo, Fábio Santos, João Pedro and Lucas Piton

Bruno Melo, Fábio Santos, João Pedro and Lucas Piton Defenders: João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Robson Bambu

João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Robson Bambu Midfielders: Adson, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Luan, Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Roni, Willian and Xavier

Adson, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Giuliano, Luan, Paulinho, Renato Augusto, Roni, Willian and Xavier Attackers: Gustavo Mantuan, Gustavo Silva and Róger Guedes

Arbitration

The referee selected by the FPF for the match is Douglas Marques Flores. He will be assisted by Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa and Vladimir Nunes da Silva at the flags, while the video referee is Vinicius Furlan.

Streaming

The match will have triple broadcast, with an option on TV and the internet. In the first one, the game will be shown exclusively by Premierea paid channel that also works on the pay-per-view system.

On the internet, there are two options. In addition to Youtubeit is possible to follow the game through the Paulistao Playcompetition application.

Finally, it is possible to follow the game in real time from Meu Timão. The play-by-play starts one hour before the ball rolls, at 5:30 pm, and fans have access to exclusive photos and videos, as well as being able to interact with other internet users.

