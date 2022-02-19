Couple sentenced to prison for leaving autistic son in private prison

Lorna Hewitt, 43, and husband Craig Hewitt, 42, were sentenced to six years in prison for holding their son, who is autistic and imprisoned for seven months in an attic at the family home in Sheffield, England.

Matthew Langley, 22, weighed just 39kg and was “days from death” when he was found in June 2020.

At the trial in Sheffield court, it was revealed that Langley had a learning disability and suffered from irritable bowel syndrome, double incontinence and arthritis. He was severely dehydrated when he was found in the attic, which rescuers said was filled with garbage, vomit and feces.

Jurors heard that Langley’s mother and stepfather barred him from attending college and canceled a number of medical appointments in the seven months the young man spent locked up.







Rescuers found dehydrated young man in attic at family home Photo: BBC News Brazil

Judge Michael Slater described Lorna Hewitt’s actions as “a serious breach of trust by a mother towards her child”. Regarding his stepfather, Slater said that he was “not a deliberately cruel man”, but was complicit in giving up Langley’s care in a plot constructed by the couple.

The defense attorney stated that Lorna Hewitt suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder from a childhood experience, which affected her adult life.

The couple was also convicted of causing or allowing a vulnerable adult to suffer serious physical harm.