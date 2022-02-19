Covaxin: Aras asks the STF to close the investigation into Bolsonaro’s alleged malfeasance | Politics

According to the attorney general, Augusto Aras, the conduct attributed to Bolsonaro in the case does not constitute a crime. The Federal Police also concluded that there was no crime on the part of the president (read details further below).

The inquiry was opened in July last year by authorization of Minister Rosa Weber, rapporteur of a crime news presented by a group of senators from the CPI da Covid.

In testimony to the CPI last year, deputy Luis Miranda (DEM-DF) and his brother, Luis Ricardo Miranda, an official at the Ministry of Health, said they had informed Bolsonaro of the suspicions surrounding the negotiations for the purchase of the vaccine produced in India. .

According to them, senior members of the ministry had exerted uncharacteristic pressure to speed up negotiations with an intermediary company at an amount above the price paid for other vaccines.

First, President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed the meeting with the Miranda brothers, but said he had not been warned of the suspicions. Later, members of the government began to say that Bolsonaro received the complaints and passed them on to the then Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello.

According to the Penal Code, prevarication consists of: “Delaying or failing to perform, unduly, an official act, or performing it against an express provision of law, to satisfy a personal interest or feeling”. The offense is listed among the crimes committed by public servants against the public administration.

In the opinion sent to the Supreme Court, Attorney General Augusto Aras stated that the shelving of the case is “an imperative measure”, since the president’s conduct cannot be classified as malfeasance.

Aras argued that Bolsonaro did not have a functional duty to take any action after being notified of possible irregularities, since this attribution was not provided for in the powers of the position.

“Taking into account that the behavior attributed to the president is not within the scope of his attributions, which are expressly enshrined in the constitutional text, there is no need to speak of a violated official act, which is why the element normative of the kind,” he wrote.

The attorney general also argued that, even though Bolsonaro had a functional duty to communicate the suspicions to the supervisory bodies, the Federal Audit Court (TCU) and the Federal Comptroller General (CGU) analyzed the contracts relating to the acquisition of the Covaxin.

PF concludes that Bolsonaro did not commit a crime of malfeasance in the case of the Covaxin vaccine

The PF report on the investigation’s investigations was sent to the Supreme Court on January 31. The Federal Police reported having concluded that the President of the Republic did not commit the crime of malfeasance.

In the document, delegate William Tito Schuman Marinho stated that the content of the Covaxin contract was not the subject of the investigation, as well as any irregularities or crimes involving the negotiation.

Marinho said he also considered that Bolsonaro may have failed in civic duty, but did not commit a crime.

“It is certainly legitimate, from the point of view of public opinion, to expect the main public authority of the Republic to manifest, in some way, an act. But even so, in the event of omission, such conduct would be closer to an absence the fulfillment of a civic duty, but not a deviation from a functional duty”, wrote the delegate.

“Legally, it is not a functional duty (read: legal), arising from the rule of competence of the position, the practice of an official act of communication of irregularities by the President of the Republic”, he added.