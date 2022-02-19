Covid-19 survivors have a 60% higher risk for mental disorders

According to a study published in the scientific journal British Medical Journal last Wednesday (16), people who survived covid-19 have a 60% higher risk of acquiring mental health problems, even if the disease was not serious and the hospitalization was not necessary.

The study was conducted using data from the Veterans Health Administration, which operates the largest US healthcare system. In all, the researchers analyzed information from 154,000 patients with covid-19 between March 2020 and January 2021 and compared data from 11 million people who had never tested positive for the disease until the period in question. .

According to the article, patients who recovered from covid-19 were 35% more likely to develop anxiety and 40% more susceptible to depression, data that are directly related to an increase in the use of antidepressants (55%) and anxiolytics (65%). ).

The analysis mentions that this audience was also 41% more susceptible to sleep disorders and 80% more likely to develop the dreaded mind fog. The risk of suicidal thoughts increased by 46% for people previously diagnosed with Covid-19.

Covid-19 survivors have a 60% higher risk for mental health problems (Image: McKinsey/Rawpixel)

“During the post-acute phase of Covid-19, patients are at increased risk of developing mental health disorders. Improving our understanding of the long-term risk of mental health disorders in people with Covid-19 can help guide care strategies.” during this phase”, write the researchers.

“We found that the risks of incident mental health disorders are substantial in people with COVID-19 and span multiple categories of disorders, including anxiety, depression, stress and adjustment disorders, opioid and other substance use disorders, cognitive decline, and disorders The risks were evident even among those with Covid-19 who did not require hospitalization. Combating mental health disorders among Covid-19 survivors must be a priority,” the article concludes.

Source: British Medical Journal