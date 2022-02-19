COVID-19: ward occupancy rate drops in Belo Horizonte – Gerais

Movement of people in Praa Sete, in downtown Belo Horizonte, in the middle of a pandemic (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

The indicators of the pandemic in Belo Horizonte continue to fall as the days go by. Emphasis is given to the occupation of ICU beds, which regressed from red to yellow. The rate declined from 77.5% to 69.2% in the last 24 hours, according to the Epidemiological Bulletin released by the city government. In the wards, it dropped from 55.2% to 52.8%, maintaining the yellow level.

The RT, which measures the transmission of the coronavirus, dropped from 0.87 to 0.83. This means that every 100 people can transmit the coronavirus to another 83. Another 12 people died in Belo Horizonte as a result of COVID-19 in a 24-hour period, totaling 7,313 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Bulletin released this Thursday (17/2) by the municipality did not update the number of confirmed cases, patients undergoing medical follow-up and the total number of recovered in the city due to technical problems in the e-SUS/Ministry of Health database.

