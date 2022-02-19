‘Crab landing’: understand the maneuver that allowed planes to land during a storm in London | World

During the morning of this Friday (18) London was under red alert due to the passage of storm Eunice.

Images of Heathrow airport where pilots were apparently having difficulty landing caught the eye.

On repeated landings, the pilots made a different landing than you normally see.

Instead of descending in line with the runway, aircraft approach sideways until the last moment. This movement is known as “crab landing” or “crab approach”. Only at the last moment do they re-align themselves with the track and touch the ground.

Crab landing takes place under strong winds.

These winds, particularly when they are not aligned with the direction of the runway, add to the complexity of landing. In the case of Storm Eunice, the winds passed through the site as gusts, which made landing more difficult.

Winds make the aircraft unable to line up perfectly with the runway. It is common to have go-arounds (when the landing is interrupted) in situations like this.

To get around the problem, the “crab landing” method was created, in which the nose of the plane is shifted to the direction from which the wind is coming. This causes the aircraft to move slightly sideways towards the airstrip.

According to experts, the technique facilitates the pilot’s maneuver to land.

The UK weather service issued a rare red alert on Friday (18) due to “extremely strong winds” caused by storm Eunice.

In the British capital, where winds can reach 130 km/h, several parks were closed and the famous London Eye Ferris wheel stopped receiving visitors.