Criticized by the US, Bolsonaro says he did not take sides in showing solidarity with Russia | Politics

Russian soldiers are in the region bordering Ukraine, and the United States accuses the country ruled by Vladimir Putin of wanting to invade Ukrainian territory. Russia, for its part, denies having any intention of invading the region.

During the trip to Moscow, Bolsonaro said alongside Putin, in the Kremlin, that he sympathized with Russia. Members of the US government, however, said that the trip could not have taken place at a “worse” time and that Brazil “seems to be on the other side”.

“I am very happy, grateful to the Russian president. We ask God that we have peace in the region. I even said there that the world is our home and that God is above everyone. I spoke the message of peace. anyone,” Bolsonaro declared this Friday in a live broadcast on social media.

“Our mission had a specific objective. Some took to the side that I’m supporting A, B or C, ‘I shouldn’t do this, I should do that’. There was a lot of criticism. We came here, there were really good impressions and good business”, added the president.

US accuses Russia of trying to create justification for attacking Ukraine

Last Tuesday (15), Russia said it had started to withdraw some troops from the border with Ukraine.

At the time, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the so-called large-scale military exercises would continue, but that some units had started to return to their respective bases.

Part of the international community, however, claims that troops remain in the region, which Russia has denied.

The United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) say they believe Russia is still looking for some pretext to invade Ukraine.

Russia vs Ukraine: understand the origins of tension between the two countries