CVM bans Brazilian forex trader Marcelo Ferreira from operating in the financial market

The Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) issued a warning on Thursday (17) of irregular activity in the Brazilian market by Marcelo Ferreira, self-styled ‘forex specialist, speculator and financial educator’, determining the immediate suspension of public offers and fundraising. customers.

“Determine the immediate suspension of the publication of any public offer of securities intermediation services, directly or indirectly, including through the use of internet pages, applications or social networks”, reads an excerpt from the report by the Superintendence of Relations with Market and Intermediaries (SMI), CVM department.

According to the autarchy, Ferreira acts as an autonomous investment agent without authorization when prospecting clients to open accounts in a foreign securities brokerage, mainly through the page www.marceloferreirafx.com.

“Prospecting clients for investing in securities is a private activity of institutions that are part of the securities distribution system and of autonomous investment agents”, explains SMI.

Regarding irregular action, the alert says that “it depends on authorization from this Commission, as provided for in Law 6,385/76 and CVM Resolution 16”, and that Ferreira “does not have authorization from this Securities and Exchange Commission to act as an autonomous investment agent. ”.

If he does not comply with the decision, the person warned – “and all those who may be identified for acting or collaborating in the practice” – will be imposed a daily fine in the amount of BRL 1,000, SMI said.

Trader Marcelo Ferreira

On his website, Marcelo Ferreira presents himself as a “professional trader for over 21 years who has trained more than 80,000 students”. On Instagram, the trader has 230 thousand followers. On Youtube, where he broadcasts videos as a financial influencer, Ferreira also has many subscribers on the channel.

His videos and products are based on a technique he says he invented called ‘Fimathe’, which he says simplifies reading graphics. This “technique” is sold as a course or mentorship.

Wanted through Instagram to comment on the matter, Ferreira did not return until the closing of this text. THE Bitcoin Portal asked if he would comply with the CVM’s measure, which products he sells and if he keeps money from third parties in custody.