Daily bulletin brings a confirmed death; e-SUS system is unstable and compromises data

Wednesday, February 16, 2022
This Wednesday (16), the numbers of cases and notifications were compromised due to instability in the e-SUS system, under the responsibility of the federal government. Once the system is restored, the data will be included in the next bulletin.
One death was confirmed. This is a 79-year-old woman, with a positive result on 02/15 and death on 02/16.
The bulletin includes 60 hospitalized residents of Prudente, 14 of them in Intensive Care Units (ICUs). The ICU occupancy rate is 78.7% and the rate of infirmary beds is 68.2% considering the 45 municipalities of the Regional Health Department (DRS-11).
In an overview, Prudente has 127,318 notifications, of which 76,214 are negative, 48,721 positive and 965 deaths. In addition, 175 exams are still awaiting results from the laboratories, and 2,383 are awaiting completion of forms in the system.
Source: Municipal Department of Communication
