Daniel Diau and fans sing in hospital for the singer

Daniel Diau, singer of Calcinha Preta, met with Berg Rabelo, former singer of the band, and the fans, last night, to sing in front of the hospital, in Aracaju, that singer Paulinha Abelha has been hospitalized in a coma since last weekend.

In a video posted on social media, the singer, who is also accompanied by Paulinha Abelha’s family and friends, sings the song “Ressuscita-Me”, by singer Aline Barros, as a message of support for the artist’s recovery.

Amidst the singing, which also featured hit songs from Calcinha Preta, Diau couldn’t hold back the emotion, burst into tears and was comforted by the fans.

“Brain works normally”

Singer Bell OIiver, from Calcinha Preta, used social media to update fans on the state of health of Paulinha Abelha.

“Good night, my people, passing by to tell you the news: thank God, tests were done and found that there was no brain death. The brain is working normally, Paulinha’s rates are normal, saturation is normal”, explained.

Bell Oliver also spoke about a change in the singer’s treatment: “Hemodialysis has been changed to a more advanced one that can last longer and thus remove more fluid from the body. So let’s continue in prayer. Thank God, we are more relieved and I have I’m sure it all worked out.”

the hospitalization

Paulinha, 43, was hospitalized last weekend after feeling unwell during a tour in São Paulo. As soon as she landed in the Sergipe capital, she was taken to a hospital, where kidney problems were initially identified. Afterwards, the group team stated the splash that Paulinha has a bacterium in her brain.

According to the singer’s latest medical report, released today, Paulinha remains in a coma in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and breathes with the help of devices. The condition, according to the doctors, is clinically stable.