DeepMind AI Controls Nuclear Fusion Plasma; understand

Researchers have taken another step towards using nuclear fusion reactors as energy sources. A new study has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) capable of controlling the superhot plasma inside the machines, which could be a solution to the biggest problem in the use of reactors for electrical supply.

Fusion reactors promise cheap, plentiful and relatively clean energy — if they can ever be made to work. Still an experimental machine, these reactors are designed to harness the energy generated by the nuclear fusion reaction.

This breakthrough could help physicists better understand how fusion works and accelerate the development of an unlimited source of clean energy.

In nuclear fusion, the nuclei of hydrogen atoms (H) are forced to form heavier atoms such as helium (He). This produces a lot of energy relative to a small amount of fuel, making it a very efficient energy source, much cleaner and safer than fossil fuels or conventional nuclear power. This is also the process that feeds the stars.

However, controlling nuclear fusion is not an easy task. The problem is that the process of fusing atomic nuclei can only be carried out at extremely high temperatures, which turns matter into plasma hotter than the solar surface inside the reactor.

The challenge is to keep this plasma together long enough for the machine to extract energy from the heat. This task, aided by lasers and magnets, requires constant monitoring and manipulation of the magnetic field that keeps the plasma stable. And that’s where artificial intelligence comes in.

DeepMind, in partnership with scientists at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland, has developed an AI capable of controlling the magnetic fields inside EPFL’s Tomakak Variable Configuration (TCV) fusion reactor.

Tokamak is the name given to the type of reactor whose energy produced is absorbed in the form of heat by the walls of the vessel in which the plasma is joined. The nuclear fusion plant then uses that heat to produce steam and electricity through turbines and generators.

These magnetic fields are essential for the safe operation of the reactor. If the hot plasma touches the walls of the container, it quickly cools, stopping the fusion reaction, which can cause significant damage. DeepMind’s AI is able to control all the magnetic coils at the same time, automatically learning what voltages are needed in each to best contain the plasma.

In total, the AI ​​controlled the plasma for two seconds, time close to the reactor limit — the TCV can only sustain the plasma in a single experiment for up to 3 seconds. After that, the equipment needs 15 minutes to cool down.

The plasma control time record for fusion reactors is just 5 seconds, recently set by Joint European torus in the United Kingdom.

The neural network was trained to make 90 different measurements of the position and shape of the plasma inside the reactor, and thus adjust 19 magnets to respond to the changes and continue to control the process. The technology acts much faster than previous algorithms, being able to repeat the feedback loop up to ten thousand times per second — and, of course, it is much faster than a human operator.

To speed things up, the AI ​​has been split into two neural networks. A big one, called a critique, learned by trial and error how to control the reactor within the simulation. Then the acquired skill was encoded into a smaller, faster network, called an actor, which runs in the reactor itself.

In an interview with the New Scientist portal, researcher Gianluca Sarri, from Queen’s University Belfast, in the United Kingdom, says that AI is the key to the future of the control systems of these reactors, which still need to evolve to sustain a reaction that produces more energy. of what is consumed.

“Once you’ve done that, this isn’t the end of the story. So you have to make a power plant,” he says. “And this AI is, in my opinion, the only way forward. There are so many variables, and a small change in one of them can cause a big change in the bottom line. If you try to do it manually, it’s a very time-consuming process.”