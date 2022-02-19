Denílson wins the Supercup; see guesses

Credit: Reproduction/Band

This Sunday (20), Atlético x Flamengo will play in the final of the Supercopa do Brasil, in a game scheduled for 16:00 (Brasília time), at Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá. After provocations between the boards, Galo and Rubro-Negro promises to be a hot game also within the four lines.

Today, the program ‘Jogo Aberto’ made the famous predictions for the great decision of Atlético x Flamengo. In Denílson’s view, for example, Galo gets the better and wins by 2 to 1. Presenter Renata Fan, in turn, bets on a 1 to 1 draw in normal time. In penalties, Colorada believes in the white-and-white title.

Like his teammates, Chico Garcia also imagines that the cup will go to Minas Gerais. “For fewer changes in the team, I bet on Galo. game. 3 to 2 for Atletico’.

Press predictions for the Brazilian Super Cup final

Renata Fan – Atlético

Dennison – Atletico

Ronaldo Giovanelli – Flamengo

João Paulo Capelanes – Flamengo

João Pedro Sgarbi – Flamengo

Atlético x Flamengo will have absences in the decision

Coach El Turco Mohamed does not yet know if he will be able to count on Zaracho, who has complained of muscle pain in recent days and has become a doubt. If left out, Savarino and Ademir are the possibilities for the sector. The only certainty is the absence of Eduardo Vargas, handed over to the medical department and with no prospect of returning to the pitch.

For Flamengo, Thiago Maia is out. The midfielder suffered a deep cut on his leg and is unable to play. Just like Rodrigo Caio.