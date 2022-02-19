Diego, from Flamengo, calls on companies to help victims of Petrópolis: “Making a difference” | Flamengo

Diego, Flamengo midfielder, joined the solidarity chain for the victims of the rain in Petrópolis. In a social network, the midfielder called on companies to make donations to those affected by the consequences of bad weather in the Serra do Rio de Janeiro.

+ Flamengo signings for 2022: see who arrives, who stays and who leaves the club

– It is an effort to amplify such important and necessary actions. I’ve done my part, I’ll keep doing it, but I still think I can help more. Therefore, I would like to count on your support. Together we can make a difference – said the athlete.

Diego, from Flamengo, calls on companies to help victims of Petrópolis: “Making a difference”

Diego and his wife, Bruna Letícia, are contacting home appliance companies so they can purchase products at cost so that they can help people rebuild their homes. In addition to the mobilization that he requested from everyone, shirt 10 also gave financial assistance to the victims and continues to seek more donations.

1 of 2 Post by Diego on Instagram — Photo: Reproduction Diego’s Instagram post — Photo: Reproduction

According to the Corps of Fools, 136 people died from the rain. The Civil Police reported that 213 were reported missing.

Diego’s idea is to publicize shares in companies that help victims. For this, he will use your profile on Instagram. See what the player wrote:

“In view of what is happening after the heavy rains that hit Petrópolis, from today I will use my Instagram to promote and encourage companies that are helping the victims of the storm.

It is an effort to amplify such important and necessary actions. I’ve done my part, I’ll keep doing it, but I still think I can help more. Therefore, I would like to count on your support.

It’s very simple: just send an email to [email protected] with the details of the actions and I’ll select as many initiatives as possible and tag the profile in Instagram stories.

Want to make a difference?”

+ Read more Flamengo news

The ge Flamengo podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Globoplay – click here to listen!

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!