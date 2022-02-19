Discover 4 vegetable oils that help improve hair health

Having hair full of shine, with the desired softness and free from falls is every woman’s dream. And that’s why we’re always looking for the best cosmetic and the best hydration to create more beauty for the hair, isn’t it?

It turns out that, sometimes, it’s hard to believe, too, amid so many products that promise to leave your hair flawless, and that don’t always fulfill the promise.

That’s why we’ve brought you a list of the 4 best mineral oils with nutrients that really generate benefits for wires.

Coconut oil

It strengthens the hair fiber preventing the breakage of the wires, still protects the root and helps in the healthy growth of the wire. Coconut oil is rich in vitamins E, K and contains lauric acid, which is a substance that binds hair proteins together.

It also contains iron, an important nutrient that produces hemoglobin. It is responsible for transporting oxygen through the blood which, in turn, encourages blood production. Consequently, it allows for greater oxygenation and hydration of the wires.

How to use it on hair?

The application consists of a small amount applied to the hair and then gently massaging. It is worth noting that coconut oil can be used as a base for a hair mask along with mashed avocado.

Olive oil

It helps in growth as it encourages blood circulation and provides nutrients with antioxidant action. It also helps to decrease the size of hair follicles and prevents baldness.

How to use it on hair?

It is recommended to apply directly to the scalp and ends for a better restoration. Another way to use it is to mix it with rosemary oil.

Castor oil

Castor oil or castor oil has a lot of properties like omega 6 and 9, vitamin E, and amino acids that increase blood circulation, contributing to healthy hair growth.

How to use it on hair?

It is used directly on the scalp, massaging and spreading through all the strands. Leave on hair for at least 2 hours.

avocado oil

Excellent for eliminating dryness, which ends up contributing to the structure of the wires. Rich in vitamins and proteins that provide nutrients to the scalp, enhancing strong and healthy growth.

How to use it on hair?

The ideal is to apply with dry hair, wrap it in a towel or hair cap and let it act for 40 minutes. Then just rinse well.