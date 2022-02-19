discover the best investments with the high Selic

If at the beginning of last year the basic interest rate was 2%, the current rise in the Selic to 10.75% has changed the scenario for investments a lot. With the Selic at 2 digits for the first time since 2017, and the possibility of reaching up to 12% at the end of this year, the scenario should require investors to make some changes in the positioning of their portfolios. Fixed income bonds, for example, start to yield more and become more attractive. So, to know more about it, check it out below.

However, even when we talk about investing in fixed income, it is important to carefully analyze all the available options, especially to understand the risks associated with each of them, and choose the best option for your case.

For example, a very common fixed income investment in Brazil is savings. But, even with the Selic high, this is not a good option. That’s because your money yields about 6.17% a year. Which, in addition to being well below the Selic rate, high inflation can also cause you to actually lose purchasing power. Therefore, in this case, the ideal would be to look for other fixed income alternatives, such as CDBs, LCI and LCA, Treasury Direct, among others.

In general, these options pay you a percentage of the CDI, a rate that follows the Selic rate. And that’s precisely why these are good options at the moment, with Selic at 10.75%. However, it is clear that the Selic should fall again in the future. So these fixed income investments will not be attractive forever. That’s why you need to be aware of the investment term and the liquidity of the money, so that you can move it when necessary.

Image: lovelyday12 / Shutterstock.com