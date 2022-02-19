Discover the scam applied by Mercadão de SP shopkeepers

At “golden fruits” are part of the fruit scam applied by Mercadão de SP shopkeepers. Understand how.ad works

Shopkeepers at Mercadão de São Paulo, in the capital of São Paulo, were fined and at least three stalls were banned. last Tuesday (15), the reason was reports ofand customers who claim to have been victims of the fruit scam.

the blow

Shopkeepers who carry out the criminal practice of fruit blows carry out negotiations considered abusive, in addition to embarrassing customers with verbal aggression.

You customers who agree to taste the fruit are informed of the exorbitant price and those who refuse to buy are embarrassed by cursing. Shopkeepers who apply the scam, through shouting, say that customers ate several products for free and do not want to pay.

Over the past few weeks, the matter has reverberated on social media following similar reports made mostly by tourists. On Instagram, the Golpe do Mercadão SP profile brings together several stories of the fruit scam.

In one of the reports, a tourist tells that the seller offered him a tasting of an exotic fruit. The tray with three units cost R$ 350. But upon arriving at the hotel, the tourist discovered that what should have been an exotic fruit was actually three common oranges.

Mercadão takes a stand against abusive practices

According to Alexandre Germano, director of Mercado SP SA, the company that manages Mercadão, around ten stores have already been fined since last September.

“Warnings first and then fines that can range from 10% to 100% of the rental amount. The Market is made up of more than 365 establishments. Some who engage in unfair practices cannot make this image prevail,” said Germano.

Learn how to report

With the repercussion more cases should appear and clients who feel injured should file complaints at the tourist service station next to the Municipal Market. Another option is to look for the Procon-SP service channels.

The complaint made to Procon takes an average of one minute. After registration, the agency visits the establishment to investigate the situation and apply the fine.

