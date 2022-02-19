Djokovic hopes to return to Australia and aims for Paris-2024

Djokovic participated in a new interview, this time for TV station in Serbia Photo: Archive

Belgrade (Serbia) – Getting closer and closer to returning to the professional circuit after his deportation from Australia, Novak Djokovic has given a new interview. After speaking to the BBCthe world’s number 1 also spoke to the Serbian broadcaster RTS. He plays his first tournament of the year next week in Dubai.

The article was aired last Thursday and Djokovic commented on his desire to return to the Australian Open in the future and the goal of winning a medal at the Paris Olympic Games in 2024. 19 and having said recently that he would give up new tournaments that require proof of complete vaccination, the Serbian says that would not like to have his name associated with anti-vaccination movements.

“As an elite athlete, I want to triple-check everything that goes into my body. If something changes to 0.5% in my body, I feel it. I’m just cautious before making any decisions and I’m keeping my mind open. I’m going to live with the consequences of that,” Djokovic said. “I defend the choice and autonomy of each individual and that each person has the right to decide about their health. I don’t like to be labeled and put in the same category with certain initiatives or movements, I have never said that I support any of them. I have always tried to respect everyone’s choices, I hope people can respect mine too”.

“An Olympic medal, especially gold, is always a big wish. Unfortunately, I haven’t had the chance to fight for it in the past. I intend to be in Paris in 2024. I’ve watched my match with Zverev in Tokyo many times, trying to figure out what that went wrong. I played superbly until a certain point, but I felt like I was running out of breath, both mentally and physically,” added the Serb, who finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics and left Japan without medals.

A nine-time Australian Open champion, the 34-year-old hopes to be able to compete in Melbourne again in the future. “Despite everything that has happened, I have a great connection to Australia. I will always remember all the good things that happened to me in Melbourne. I had many beautiful professional and personal moments there. My results in Melbourne show how I feel when I’m there. Everything that happened this year was totally unexpected. It will be hard to forget, but I want to come back to Australia in the future and play at Rod Laver Arena again.”

Good relationship with Medvedev

As I had already told BBC, the Serbian watched parts of the final in which Rafael Nadal beat Daniil Medvedev and won his 21st Grand Slam. “It wasn’t easy for me to watch the finals, but my wife and son were watching and so I watched a little bit. I didn’t watch the whole game, I was doing other things at home too. But I was neutral. It didn’t matter who would win, because I already lost, right? I didn’t want to get too emotionally involved. I wanted to be on the court.”

The ATP ranking leader also spoke about the respectful relationship he has with Medvedev, number 2 in the world. “Daniil is an extremely good guy, we have a great and respectful relationship. I think he’s grateful that I trained a lot with him and helped him when he was young. I gave him advice and answered some questions. Our relationship continues to grow. texted me 45 minutes after the final, which surprised me.”

Serbian acknowledges mistake by interview after positive test for Covid

Djokovic also commented on the interview for the French newspaper L’Team at the end of last year, when he knew he was diagnosed with Covid-19 and participated in a face-to-face meeting with journalists. He acknowledged the mistake and says he understands the criticism he receives. “That was a mistake. I respect the journalist Franck (Ramella) who gave the interview, he has been in tennis longer than I have. We delayed this interview for some time and I found out it was positive after he had already landed in Belgrade. I wore my mask throughout the entire interview and kept physical distance. I only took my mask off for the photo shoot, but both Franck and the photographer were a few feet away from me. I admit it was selfish what I did, it was a mistake I made. I know that not all people will forgive me and I understand the criticism”.

Reaction from fellow circuit mates and support from Kyrgios and Cornet

Despite having reported negative looks from fellow circuit in the four days he was allowed to train in Australia, Djokovic was grateful for the messages of support from some players, especially Nick Kyrgios and Alizé Cornet, who publicly defended.

“I respect my colleagues and I understand that some of them didn’t want to speak out. Some criticized me or didn’t like the way I entered Australia. I just wanted them to hear my side of the story. But their position was not easy, there was so much attention throughout the saga and they wanted to talk about themselves and about the tournament. Nick Kyrgios positively surprised me, I thanked him and all the others who defended me, like Alizé Cornet, for example. I received many private messages from some players, but they didn’t want to speak publicly. I understand, the situation was complicated”.