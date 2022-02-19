Do you know how much this yields in savings?

The next draw of Mega Sena has an estimated prize of BRL 31 million in Game. After no one hit all the tens drawn in the contest held last Wednesday, the 16th, the jackpot, which was already significant, increased even more.

Imagine winning the main prize of the sport alone and putting everything in Savings account. See now what would be the return of an application like this.

BRL 31 million in savings

Currently, savings pay investors 0.5% per month, or 6.7% per year. Investing the Mega-Sena prize of R$ 31 million in the book, the return would be R$ 155 thousand. At the end of 12 months, the investment would yield R$ 2.07 million.

It is worth remembering that the option is exempt from Income Tax. On the other hand, there are alternatives in the market that are as safe as savings, but with much higher profitability, such as Treasury Direct and CDBs.

How to bet on Mega Sena

Contest No. 2,455 will be held from 20:00 (Brasilia time) on Saturday, 16th. Bets will be accepted until 19:00 at accredited lottery agencies, on the Caixa Econômica Federal app or lottery website.

To win the main belt prize, you must match all six numbers drawn. The simple bet with six tens costs BRL 4.50, but the game with 15 numbers costs more than BRL 22,500.