document points to lack of wellies for firefighters

An internal document from the Fire Department last Thursday (17) points out the lack of basic materials for the work of the Rio de Janeiro military to rescue victims of the tragedy in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio, which has already left more than 130 dead.

In response to an urgent request for 20 items, such as shovels, hoes, overshoes and gloves, made by the administrative sub-chief of the General Staff – the body responsible for planning the corporation -, the general store of Firefighters replied that they did not have any of the requested materials. in stock.

As a result, an internal process was initiated to carry out an emergency acquisition, without signing a contract.

Despite having signed an opening term for the purchase process on the farm itself by the logistical support directorate (document below), the press office of the Fire Department told the UOL who owns the materials and that “there is no purchase process”.

Document opening the process of purchasing materials for firefighters working in Petrópolis Image: reproduction

“The Fire Department has hoes and shovels, in addition to many other materials in stock that are already being used in the occurrence of landslides. In other words, there is no purchase process for these items. The materials are logistically distributed in the operational groups of the corporation for the routine rescue activities and are being widely used to meet the prompt response recommended in the State Contingency Plan for the State Government’s summer rains”, states the corporation’s note.

Until the beginning of the night of Friday (18), the last movement of the administrative process was the inclusion of a copy of the decree of public calamity of the city hall of Petrópolis, published on Tuesday (15).

In this type of direct purchase, without a contract, the products are acquired and there is a subsequent payment process, with verification of invoices, so that a term of acknowledgment of the state’s debt with the seller is signed. No need to look up prices.

The list has a total of 4,286 units of 20 items. For example, 250 pairs of overshoes were requested; one hundred pairs of gloves for collecting corpses; 120 shovels, 240 hoes and 200 buckets.

The need demonstrated in the document coincides with the report of residents, who have complained about the actions of firefighters in Petrópolis.

Especially in the areas most affected by the rain, such as the top of Morro da Oficina, firefighters were unable to institute an action plan to rescue victims and the work is often left to family members.

Flavio Menezes, 50, joined his cousins ​​to rescue an aunt and nephews. In addition to complaining about the absence of the military, he reported that during the days he walked around the hill helping neighbors he caught firefighters without proper tools — and even lent his own.

“I’ve never seen a firefighter work without material. I’ve already lost two shovels to them, because I lent them and never came back”, he said, on Thursday (17).

The press office of the Fire Department also denied that the military is asking for support from residents with material:

“The information is not valid. All firefighters employed in the operations are supplied with personal protective equipment and adequate operational material for the correct and safe execution of activities”, says the advisory.

In an interview this Friday with TV Globo, the commander of the Fire Department, Colonel Leandro Monteiro, defended the work being done by the corporation. According to him, the number of soldiers (483) is ideal and, if necessary, there will be a request for assistance:

“I ask the population to trust the work of the Fire Department. We will not leave here until we reduce the suffering of these people,” he said.

In a press conference, also this Friday, Governor Cláudio Castro (PL) reinforced that the workforce is adequate:

“It’s no use having too many people here. The press has demanded that there be too many people. There’s a traffic problem, and the terrain is unstable. It’s no use wanting to put 2,000, 3,000, 4,000 people. We hope the press understands. The technical teams decide that,” said the governor.

Image: UOL Art