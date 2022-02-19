





Big 3 of Sex in Astrology Photo: Unplash / Personare

In this week’s Ask the Expert, we’re going to talk about sexual desire. Have a question about health, wellness, exercise or nutrition? Write to [email protected] or to Instagram @bemestarestadao

Does lack of sexual desire have to do with hormonal issues?

Suelen Cabral, Sao Paulo

Answers Odilon Iannetta, gynecologist and author of the book ‘Climaterium for Modern Women’ (Editora Pandorga)

No doubt. When any woman or man is experiencing decreased sexual desire, surely some kind of hormone is altered. Now those hormone levels need to be quantified, dosed all the time. You cannot with a single measurement, taken in one day, say that it is low or high. Control is needed.

Taking birth control pills and other supplements that contain artificial hormones also affect libido. However, they are totally different from the physiological and natural hormones that exist in the climacteric, for example, the period from 40 to 65 years of the woman. And tracking this period before menopause occurs, that is, before the last period, brings endless benefits to female life.

But, for that, it is necessary to carry out an evaluation of the hormonal profile of the different endocrine compartments, advisable to the partners as well, so that there is a mutual understanding of the changes in their bodies and their intensity.

It is important to say, however, that we human beings depend on a tripod: the body, the mind and the environment. So, for you to talk about libido, you also need to know what type of professional activity the person is doing, how it is done, the level of stress, how is her relationship with her partner, because all this is involved with desire.