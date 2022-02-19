Dollar drops to R$5.14 and closes the 6th week of loss; Stock market ends down

After high yesterday, the dollar resumed the low it had been this week and ended the day down 0.52%, quoted at R$ 5.14 on sale. The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), ended the day with a reduction of 0.57%, at 112,879.85 points — even so, the monthly variation was positive at 0.66%, and the annual had a gain of 7.69%.

Compared to last week, the dollar dropped 1.95%. Compared to January, the US currency had a deceleration of 3.13% and, in relation to 2021, 7.82%.

Today, the US currency closed its sixth consecutive week of devaluation against the real, amid the perception of attractive domestic interest rates.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Will the dollar fall further?

Despite the dollar’s devaluation trend, market professionals heard by UOL say that, if there is a drop larger enough to reach R$ 5, it is difficult to sustain the currency below that value.

This is mainly due to interest. The main reason behind the dollar’s fall is the increase in interest rates, according to market professionals. Throughout 2021, the basic interest rate (Selic) jumped from 2% to 9.25%. At the first meeting of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) this year, on February 2, the rate rose further, reaching 10.75%.

Financial institutions and consultancies say the Central Bank should continue raising interest rates, up to at least 12.25%, to try to contain inflation.

The higher the interest rate, the greater the gain offered by fixed income investments in Brazil. This increases the interest of Brazilian and foreign investors in these applications here in the country.

This attracts dollars to the country. BC data show that this year, up to February 4, net inflows – already discounting outflows – reached US$ 9.5 billion. To compare, throughout 2021, the cash flow was negative by US$ 3.7 billion.