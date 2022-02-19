Dollar should not fall below R$5, say experts



Dollar ended the day on Thursday (17) with a high of 0.76% compared to Wednesday (16), being quoted at R$ 5.167 on sale.



After months of devaluation of the real against the dollar, the Brazilian currency shows signs of appreciation in the first two months of the year. Last Wednesday (16), the currency was quoted at R$ 5,129, the lowest value since July 29 last year.

Despite this, experts indicate that the downward movement is transitory and the dollar should not be quoted below R$5.

One of the main reasons for this, according to the State Treasury consultant and member of the Federal Economic Council (Cofecon) Eduardo Araújo, is the uncertainties caused by the elections.

“With the impact of the electoral dispute, we will notice a high volatility in exchange rates, which is strongly influenced by the news. During elections, many things come to light, and this causes fluctuations in the market”, he highlights.

Among the reasons for the appreciation of the real at the beginning of the year, is the increase in the basic interest rate by the Central Bank. The adjustment was carried out with the aim of containing inflation and attracting foreign investment to Brazil.

Partner at Valor Investimentos, Romero Oliveira reports the impact of the Selic increase in the sector.

“When the interest rate rises, Brazilian public bonds start to have a more attractive remuneration for investors. Then they look at the Brazilian economy and end up investing in government bonds,” he explains.

In addition, there is also the expectation of a progressive increase in interest rates in the United States, the weakening of political guidelines that affect the fiscal area and the increase in investments in commodities.

Economist Eduardo Araújo also points out that the consequences of the devaluation of the American currency are diverse.

“People who bought investment funds that follow the dollar start to have losses due to this. Those who need to make payments in currency are favored. These will cost less. They will convert the real to the dollar in a more advantageous situation”, he says.

Following the experts’ understanding of volatility, the US currency ended the day on Thursday (17) with a rise of 0.76% compared to Wednesday (16), being quoted at R$ 5.167 on sale. That was the first high after three straight drops.

Stock prevents immediate drop in product prices

Experts say that for consumers to feel the impact of the recent fall in the dollar, the currency needs to operate in this movement for a longer period of time.

Economist Ricardo Paixão explains that exchange rate variations have a different time of reflection in products.

“When the dollar rises, products also rise. When it slows down a little, the impact there at the tip takes a while to arrive,” she says.

The economist also points out that the economic losses caused by the pandemic affect the positive adjustment to the consumer.

“People accumulate losses. Many producers recover from those they had in those times. Sometimes, they prefer not to pass on this reduction in anticipation of future damage,” she says.

In addition, goods are not influenced by the recent drop because retail works with the inventory system, which updates prices as it is renewed.

KNOW MORE

Dollar

Brazil is the country where the dollar lost the most value in 2022.

The US currency had a 7.5% devaluation in the country, according to Refinitiv, a global provider of financial market data.

In Chile, the dollar dropped 6%; in South Africa, on the other hand, it had a devaluation of 5.8%.

On the other hand, in Europe, the dollar appreciated by 0.1%. In the UK, 0.4%, and in Turkey, 2.3%.

reasons

One of the reasons for this devaluation is the rise in the basic interest rate of the economy in Brazil, the Selic.

The Selic was at 2% in January 2021. In the last month, it was raised by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) to 10.75% per year.

Another reason is the expectation of a gradual increase in interest rates in the United States.

Political agendas with fiscal impacts lose strength and also affect the devaluation of the dollar.

In addition, many commodities — raw materials of which Brazil is an exporter — are on the rise, which favors the entry of foreign currency into the country.

Exchange

Economists see the recent fall of the dollar as an opportunity for those who need to buy the currency, due to a trip, for example.

Partner at Valor Investimentos, Romero Oliveira recommends that interested parties purchase the currency in fractions.

In this way, it is possible to account for an average price, according to the flow that it may present. And it still doesn’t miss future drops.

Source: Experts consulted and AT research









