Dollar: what is the best way to buy the currency?

Travel has returned to the radar of Brazilians with the advance of vaccination against Covid-19. To breathe new air, however, it is necessary to overcome the obstacle of the exchange rate – a task that can prove to be complicated.

Whether traveling or investing, there are more and more options available for those who want to buy dollars. In addition to traditional prepaid cards and currency exchange bureaus, the so-called dollar accounts, or global accounts, appear as more practical – and often cheaper – alternatives to carry out the transaction.

What do you need to consider when buying dollars?

Exchange rate

It seems obvious, but it’s always important to keep up with dollar trends and how the exchange reacts to market movements. Depending on the political and economic events in each country, the value of the national currency may increase or decrease.

By paying attention to the news, the investor or tourist can get better exchange rates. Last Friday (11), the US currency completed the fifth consecutive week of decline.

In yesterday’s trading, the dollar closed at R$ 5.12. With no end in sight to the crisis between the two countries and with the prospect of further interest rate hikes in Brazil, the trend is for the dollar to remain low in the coming weeks.

IOF (Tax on Financial Transactions)

The tax is levied on a series of operations and has specific rates for exchange, with amounts that vary according to the form of currency conversion.

The purchase of currency in cash is taxed at 1.1%; international prepaid card recharges are subject to a rate of 6.38%, which also applies to purchases made abroad with a credit card.

spread

Also called a premium, the rate indicates the difference between the currency’s purchase price and its sale price. That is, the balance between the amount that a bank, exchange house or tourist agency paid for the dollar and the amount it received for that money at the time of sale or loan to a customer.

As this amount can also involve other costs of the financial institution, the percentage varies between each institution, so it is important to research the best cost-benefit.

It is also important to point out that many institutions include the spread value in the exchange rate practiced, advertising the service as if it were cheaper and without fees.

Is now a good time to buy a dollar?

Itaú recently reported that the purchase of dollars in cash grew 377% in January, compared to the same month in 2021. Meanwhile, credit card spending abroad grew 150% in December compared to the previous year.

Amid the slow recovery of the Brazilian economy and the increase in the country’s basic interest rate, the real returned, albeit timidly, to appreciate against the dollar. In 2022, the US currency accumulates a fall of more than 7%.

“The scenario is favorable due to the entry of foreign investors, encouraged by our interest rate, high inflation in the United States and an expectation of an increase in US interest rates”, says Douglas Ferreira, director of foreign exchange operations at Planner Corretora.

For the specialist, investors are returning to look at emerging markets, where Brazil stands out, and this migration contributes to the fall in the exchange rate.

“We are in an election year. As of mid-April, the US currency should appreciate, generating profitability for investors who purchase it at its current price. Even so, caution is recommended, as the foreign exchange market is unstable and it is difficult to predict its movements”, completes Ferreira.

After all, what’s the best way to buy dollars to travel?

The answer, although inconclusive, is: it depends. The best option varies according to each person’s goals. See the advantages and disadvantages of the main alternatives available on the market.

Exchange offices and banks

Those who want to buy dollars in cash to travel can resort to traditional options: exchange offices and banks. In these cases, it is important to research, because the spread practiced can vary a lot – in general, it is between 4% and 7%. The traveler may also have to pay commission or administrative fees.

The IOF rate, as it is a federal tax, is always the same: 1.1%.

Most travel agencies recommend taking at least part of your travel reservations in cash in case of emergencies. Therefore, even if this is not the most advantageous option for the traveler, he or she may not be able to avoid it.

cards

Those who prefer to carry a small amount of reserve and concentrate their larger expenses on cards can use prepaid debit cards (known as “travel money”) or traditional credit cards. Both modalities have higher IOF rates (6.38%).

In the case of prepaid cards, the tourist deposits an amount in reais that is converted to the dollar according to the spread and the exchange rate practiced by the institution. The collection of the IOF is done automatically by the bank or brokerage.

It is important to remember that this product works like debit cards: if the traveler spends the entire balance, it will not be possible to make new purchases before reloading it with more dollars.

In the case of credit cards, the exchange rate on the day the purchase was made is always valid – until March 2020, the Central Bank allowed banks to convert only on the day the invoice was closed. These cards can be an attractive option for those interested in earning miles and a good benefits program offered by the bank.

global accounts

In addition to the most popular options, several digital banks offer residents in Brazil the possibility of opening a dollar account. Currently, the consumer can choose between Wise, C6, Nomad, Avenue and BS2.

Generally, maintenance fees are not charged, but institutions may condition this benefit to a minimum amount of financial investments that must be made by the customer. This is the case of BS2, formerly Banco Bonsucesso, which exempts account holders who have R$ 20 thousand or more invested in CDB from fees.

To buy dollars, simply transfer an amount in reais to this account; the amount is automatically converted. The exchange rate is updated in real time, and is quoted at the commercial dollar rate.

The main advantage of these accounts is the reduced IOF tax: while traditional bank cards (both credit and prepaid, “travel money” style) are subject to a rate of 6.38%, for global accounts it is worth the dollar in species: 1.01%.

That is, considering only taxes, the purchase of the dollar is 5.28% cheaper.

Some fintechs, such as Avenue, accept deposits via TED or Pix from any Brazilian bank, as long as both have the same holder. C6 Bank, for example, only offers dollar accounts to those who already have an account.

Another important advantage is the exchange rate spread, which is lower than that practiced by traditional banks: while these institutions charge around 7% to 4%, the dollar accounts of Avenue, C6 Bank, Nomad and BS2 charge between 1.5 and 4%. 2.5%.

“The client gains in the spread and in the predictability of the exchange rate in relation to traditional methods”, says Jansen Costa, founding partner of Fatorial Investimentos.

The investment advisor emphasizes, however, that it is not the spread of neobanks and fintechs that is low, but that of traditional financial institutions that is very high.

“Banks basically profit from the difference between the commercial dollar and the rate, taking a cost off their backs. It is expensive to bring paper money from the United States, it needs logistics and security,” he says.

He also states that digital institutions can survive with low spreads because they have practically no logistics costs, in addition to being able to easily scale the business by the volume of transactions.

What can be seen as a limiting factor in dollar accounts is that they work with debit – there is no credit limit. In other words, you have to pay everything upfront.

The exchange rate, moreover, is limited to the dollar (some financial institutions offer accounts in euro). Depending on the destination, you will need to make two conversions: from the real to the dollar and from the dollar to the local currency.

Understand how to calculate the conversion to the dollar

Assuming an exchange rate where US$ 1.00 equals R$ 5.00:

Purchase of US$ 100 reais on credit card:

IOF: 6.38% on the purchase price.

Spread: 4% (average rate charged by traditional banks)

Final value: BRL 553.18

Purchase of US$ 100 in cash:

IOF: 1.01% of the purchase price.

Spread: 4% (average rate charged by traditional banks)

Final value: BRL 525.25

Purchase of US$ 100 reais on the debit card of a dollar account:

IOF: 1.01% of the purchase price.

Spread: 2% (average rate applied)

Final value: BRL 515.15.

The difference between the most expensive option (credit card) and the cheapest is R$38.31, or 7.38% more than the final value of the purchase made using the dollar account.

Before choosing the option that best suits your needs, always remember to research the rates practiced and calculate, at the tip of the pencil, which is the most advantageous for you.