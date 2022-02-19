Don’t buy Bitcoin now: Silvio Santos’ new crypto bet pays more than Tele Sena and can turn a BRL 5,000 investment into up to BRL 1 million; understand

Little money invested and the chance to become a millionaire. This could even be the story of who won the Tele Sena by Silvio Santos, but it’s even better. I’m talking about people who decided to take a chance and invest little money in the most profitable and asymmetrical market of the last decade, that of cryptocurrencieswhich although it is led by Bitcoingoes far beyond it.

By the way, if you haven’t made money – real money – investing in cryptocurrencies and you have the dream of changing your life with digital assets, the best way is to escape the Bitcoin and invest in the fastest growing segment within this market: NFTs.

The assets linked to this segment were true winning lottery tickets for those who invested little money in them in 2021. While the Ibovespa fell and conservative fixed income lost to inflation, the NFT AXS token appreciated by nothing less than +16,249% in just 12 months.

This means that those who invested BRL 1,000 in January in AXS crypto had BRL 163,000 in December. To get the million, an investment of R$ 6,100 was needed.

It is true that many people know the return that AXS delivered last year. But what many don’t know is that AXS was not even the biggest appreciation of NFT tokens in 2021. The Gala cryptocurrency, for example, returned +45,825%. Do you know what that means in practice?

That if you had invested BRL 2,100 in her on her birthday, you would blow out the candles of the next person with more than BRL 1 million in her account. I believe this value would be of great help.

Those who invested in the right NFT cryptocurrencies turned the year much better than it started. If you want the chance to cash in on profits like this and start 2022 with a real chance to become a millionaire, then celebrate. By all indications, the movement tends to continue strong in 2022.

No wonder Silvio Santos himself, at the age of 91, chose this segment to make the first crypto bet of his life. After trying to sell SBT and Tele Sena, according to the Notícias da TV portal, Silvio decided to innovate and invest in this new bet.

The Brazilian billionaire is not alone. Alongside him are some of the biggest sharks in the financial and technology market. I’m talking here about Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft, Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Larry and dozens of other well-known billionaires investing in this same bet.

According to Brazilian analyst Vinicius Bazan, these billionaires have everything they need to get even richer with this bet. After all, the analyst is right that this bet within the universe of NFTs can take off to the point of multiply by up to 200 times and transform an investment of 5 thousand reais into up to R$ 1 million.

Bitcoin Hits Critical Graph Line That Could Indicate Trend Change

One of the points that makes Bazan optimistic with his projection is the chart moment in which Bitcoin is.

Maybe you don’t know, but there is a very important metric within the cryptocurrency market.

Of the various model experiments to evaluate bitcoin, one has become the most famous, both for predicting price bands consistently and for interpreting bitcoin as a store of value asset, highlighting its scarcity as a source of value: the Stock-to model. -Flow.

In 2019 the creator of the model observed through him that the market capitalization

of BTC would reach $1 trillion in 2021. Said and done: that’s what we’ve seen happen this year. An interesting fact of this model is to observe that every time Bitcoin touches this blue line it takes off to levels never seen before. Look at the graph:

Source: Stock to Flow; Plan B

Now, after a long time, he has hit the line again. And, if the model (which has not failed for over 10 years) is right, we could see Bitcoin reaching new highs now in early 2022.

Some analysts believe that it should reach US$ 100 thousand in 2022 and others believe that the price of the most famous currency in the world will exceed US$ 200 thousand, the most daring speak of US$ 1 million in the long term:

Source: Cointelegraph

Source: Exam

But as I told you at the beginning of this article, investing in Bitcoin is not going to change your financial life. If it hits $100,000, you can walk away with a profit of around 120%. Excellent, but it doesn’t change your standard of living.

The important thing in this story is not Bitcoin, but the fact that every time Bitcoin goes up, some smaller and more under the radar cryptocurrencies tend to go up even more.

More money than Tele Sena

This movement is known as altseasonthat is, when the dominance of Bitcoin begins to decrease against other smaller cryptocurrencies (altcoins).

It occurs when investors believe that Bitcoin will not have as much appreciation potential in the short term and, therefore, begin to look in unknown currencies for a better way to seek to multiply their equity. And that is precisely what is happening right now.

Bitcoin capitalization is operating at minimum values ​​of 40%. But the big question of every altseason isn’t whether smaller cryptocurrencies will go up — that’s almost certain. But which cryptocurrencies will go up. And it seems that the biggest fortunes in the world have already chosen their candidates.

It is the NFT cryptocurrencies that lagged behind in this recent market rally that are catching the attention of the world’s biggest investors.

But this is still very little. Even with this massive investment flow, NFT stands for just a tiny fraction of the crypto world’s capitalization. Something that should change soon, now that the biggest fortunes in the world are investing, the price could soar.

Well, if we take into account the previous altseasons, we can safely say that 1 million reais may not be close to what investors can snag here. See the table below:

This is the return of some altcoins in 2021 alone. Note that the leader of the ranking, COCOS, is up an incredible 159,102% and the smallest, HORUS, 20,535%. In other words, in the first case, for example, it would be enough to invest:

650 reais to become a millionaire..

1,000 reais here would already be R$ 1,591,000…

Stretching the account, to have 10 million reais it would be enough for you to have invested R$ 6,285.

While the Carnival Tele Sena will pay a maximum of R$ 600 thousand reais, the returns from NFTs tokens are practically unlimited.

Of course, past returns do not guarantee future returns, but we are not talking about something distant, but about facts that have just happened, in fact, it is happening now. After all, this is just the annual return on these assets.

You can become a millionaire with this new crypto bet

Now it’s your turn to look for returns like this. You may have missed the NFT cryptocurrency appreciation in 2021, but you could start 2022 with a new recommendation of similar potential.

After all, if the projections of the cryptocurrency department, currently headed by Bazan, are correct, as they were in AXS, these cryptocurrencies could start the year exploding to the point of multiplying an investment by up to 200 times and transforming:

BRL 500 becomes up to BRL 100,000;

BRL 1,000 becomes up to BRL 200,000; and

BRL 5,000 becomes up to BRL 1,000,000;

To have broadcast access and check the reveal of the first coin on the list in real time, all you need to do is to click on the link below and sign up for the R$ 1 million bet with NFT event. It’s free and it can change your financial life.

Remembering that you don’t need R$ 5,000 to invest in the new Bazan bet. This is the estimated value for a chance of reaching the million, but if you want to start with less, no problem. There is no minimum or maximum amount to invest in them.